Comedian John Crist Adds NJPAC To His Fan-Favorite EMOTIONAL SUPPORT Tour

Comedian John Crist wrapped 2023 as a Top 10 Worldwide Comedian (Pollstar). He spent the last year on his Emotional Support Tour, which he extended into 2024, and today (1.23), Crist adds 10 more dates to the tour including New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for Saturday, June 8th at 7:00 PM.



The Emotional Support Tour has sold over 175,000 tickets to date. Crist will kick off the new leg of the tour on Fri., May 17 in Lincoln, NE. He'll perform his signature clean, yet no-holds-barred brand of comedy, offering hilarious commentary on all of life's important topics, in Baltimore, Des Moines, Portland and others before wrapping in Spokane, WA on Sun., Jun. 16.



Crist has amassed more than 7 million loyal followers and 1 billion video views in addition to selling out 67 shows on the 2023 leg of the Emotional Support Tour, and his latest special John Crist: Would Like to Release a Statement has amassed more than 2.7 million standalone views and 200 million views on social media.



Tickets Go On-Sale Friday, January 26 at 10:00 AM, reserve early at njpac.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office located at 1 Center Street,

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit Click Here for more information.