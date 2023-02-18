Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Classic Rock Band AMERICA to Play State Theatre of New Jersey in March

The concert will take place on Friday, March 3 at 8pm.

Feb. 18, 2023  

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey will present classic rock band, America on Friday, March 3 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$229.

Celebrating their 53rd anniversary, America has become a global sensation, paving their way in the world of classic rock and continuing to thrill audiences everywhere. Founded in 1960 by Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, they quickly rose to the top of the charts with their signature song "A Horse With No Name." America's current members are the original leads Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, alongside touring musicians Richard Campbell, Ryland Steen, and Steve Fekete.

Signed by Warner Bros in 1971, the British-American rock band released their first self-titled debut album the following year, including their first hits "A Horse With No Name" and "I Need You." Over the next several years the band would continue to release hit songs "Muskrat Love," "Tin Man," "Lonely People," and more. Their album History: America's Greatest Hits, consisting of hit singles, became certified platinum in 1975. America won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Group at the 15th Annual Grammy Awards in 1973.

After original member Dan Peek left the group to go solo in 1977, their dedication to the craft helped to regain their position on the pop charts just a few years later. Their last final Top 40 hit was "The Border" in 1983. Despite the loss of Peek, America regularly records material and tours throughout the country.

America's work was featured in several soundtracks during the 80s including The Last Unicorn, providing tracks and vocals that became popular in Germany. They also recorded "Love Comes Without Warning" for the Steve Martin comedy, The Lonely Guy.

The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2006 and received its Hollywood star in 2012.

In 2020, America released their 8-disc anniversary box set Half Century, performed live at the London Palladium. 2020 also saw the release of their book America, the Band, An Authorized Biography, written by Jude Warne, with the foreword written by Billy Bob Thorton. With over 50 years under their belt, America's audience continues to grow, comprised of multi-generational fans around the world.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.




