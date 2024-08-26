Classic American Tales Presents Tales From O. Henry, Twain, Paley And Goyen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Every Thursday at 4:00 p.m. through October 10, Classic American Tales (CAT) will present readings of stories, plays, and poetry at the historic Dormer House Bed and Breakfast, 800 Columbia Avenue in Cape May, NJ. Performances are on the front porch, weather permitting.

Otherwise, they will be inside. Guests are also treated to lemonade and tasty treats. Cost is $12.00, cash or check at the door, and guests at The Dormer House and children ages 12 and under are free.

On August 29, Frank Smith reads three stories by O. Henry (1862-1910): "Girl," "Adjustment of Nature," and "A Chaparral Prince." Known for his ironic twist at the end of a tale, nearly three-quarters of O. Henry's 600-plus stories are set in New York, including "The Gift of the Magi." Smith has been reading stories for years on Cape May porches and for ten years was the storyteller for Cape May MAC's popular "Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides."

Gayle Stahlhuth and Autumn Richards read selections from the trial scenes from Mark Twain's (1835-1910) Personal Recollections of Joan of Arc (1896) on September 5. A complete departure from his other books, this one took twelve years for Twain to research and write.

Considered his personal favorite, the novel is narrated by the fictional Sieur Louis de Conte. Note the initials are the same as Twain's real name – Samuel Langhorne Clemens. Richards was a student in the Summer Theater Workshops created and managed by Stahlhuth in Cape May. Now, Richards is involved in the theater programs at Lower Cape May Regional High School.

American Archetypes are highlighted on September 12: the Texas oil heiress and the New York immigrant aunt, both with the kind of chutzpah that informed the American character. Polly MacIntyre reads Grace Paley's (1922-2007) "Goodbye and Goodluck" from The Little Disturbances of Man (1959) and Carolyn Nelson reads William Goyen's (1915-1983) "The Texas Principessa" from Had I a Hundred Mouths, stories from 1947-1983. MacIntyre and Nelson, both from the Philadelphia area, have a wide range of professional credits in theater and film. Looking ahead, Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith will read American fables on September 19. On September 26, Tom Byrn reads stories by Carolyn Wells, George Ade, and Ben Hecht – all American Wits. Michele LaRue reads Dorothy Canfield Fisher's "The Bedquilt" on October 3.

Reservations for "Tales" are appreciated and may be made through CAT by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing classicamericantales@aol.com. Details about this and other CAT events are found on https://www.ClassicAmericanTales.org.

