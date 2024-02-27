Classic American Tales Hosts Acting Workshop in March

Classic American Tales (CAT) is offering an acting workshop for ages 17 and up, and all levels of experience are welcomed. The location is End of the Road Theater, 3845 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ, on Wednesday, March 13 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For those who attended the last workshop in October, please note that this will not be a repeat. The leader, Gayle Stahlhuth, plans to include acting games, movement, improvisation, and scene study using the original 1926 play "Chicago" (not the musical, but the play upon which the musical is based) by Maurine Dallas Watkins.

Stahlhuth, who founded CAT in the spring of 2023, was the producing artistic director of the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company for 23 years. For 40 years she has conducted acting workshops throughout the country at universities, public schools, libraries, on Ute Reservations, for Road Scholars (formerly Elderhostel), and for Theatre for a New Audience and Plays for Living in NYC. She started conducting in-school residencies for public schools in Cape May County in 2000, and started ELTC’s Summer Theater Workshop in 2006.

The cost for the workshop is $20.00 and reservations are strongly suggested and greatly appreciated. For more information and to pay in advance, visit endoftheroadtheater.com/the-stage/, e-mail JenniferSwain@endoftheroadtheater.com, or phone 609-536-9393.

On April 9, Stahlhuth returns to End of the Road Theater for another acting workshop, and on April 10, she’s conducting a playwrighting workshop at the public library in Cape May Court House. On April 24, she is one of the judges for the Cumberland and Cape May Counties Teen Arts Festival, and on April 28, she is performing a selection from her play "One Step at a Time" for "Caregivers Voices Onstage" at Premiere Stages in Union, NJ. From June 13 through October, CAT's "Tales of the Victorians" returns to The Dormer House in Cape May.

Visit ClassicAmericanTales.org to learn more about CAT, e-mail ClassicAmericanTales@aol.com, or call 609-884-5898. CAT intends to tell America’s stories one tale at a time.