Chris Pinnella Set for 3 Jersey Shore Holiday Dates

Join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) as he finishes up his annual holiday tour with 3 Jersey Shore dates.

The singer, along with his 8-Piece Band will kick off their weekend of concerts in Asbury Park at Tim McLoone's Supper Club on Thursday December 16th then on Saturday December 18th Chris will head on down to Manasquan for a concert at the Algonquin Arts Theatre. Then Sunday it's back to Asbury, at Tim McLoone's Supper Club to cap it all off.

Expect to hear staples, 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town', 'Silver Bells', 'Merry Christmas Baby', & 'What Christmas Means To Me' to classic tunes 'Christmas Time Is Here', 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', 'The Christmas Song', & 'O Come O Come Emmanuel' to Pinnella's legendary take on Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' and many more!

With Sunday's concert at the Supper Club sold out now for weeks, Pinnella says the best availability is Thursday evening's show in Asbury as it was added as sort of an overflow night to accommodate guests that couldn't grab a ticket to the 19th. Algonquin Arts in Manasquan has very limited tickets available (about 50) so be sure to grab those up sooner than later.

"I'm always so excited this time of year to perform these concerts. They are always so much fun and such a great way to ring in the holidays with family and friends," the singer says.

Chris Pinnella: Christmas plays Tim McLoone's Supper Club on THURSDAY DECEMBER 16TH & SUNDAY DECEMBER 19TH - Box Office: (732) 774-1155 or Online at: www.timmcloonessupperclub.com

Chris Pinnella: Christmas plays Algonquin Arts Theatre on SATURDAY DECEMBER 18TH at 8:00pm - Box Office: (732) 528-9211 or Online at: www.algonquinarts.org