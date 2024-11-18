Chatham Players Celebrate 36th Anniversary Musical Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Chatham Community Players keeps their longstanding holiday tradition alive with the 36th anniversary production of “A Christmas Carol” opening Thursday, December 5 and running until Saturday, December 21.

The production is an original musical version of the Tale, adapted from Charles Dickens' text, letters and journals, by Philip Wm. McKinley and Suzanne Buhrer. Amanda Papa of Edison and Matt Mancuso of East Brunswick return to the Chatham Playhouse to co-direct/choreograph the show, while Kyle Cao of Livingston is the musical director. “A Christmas Carol is a classic story and the best thing about it being a classic is it reminds us of what Christmas is all about: a season of giving, of kindness, of joy, and of love,” said Co-Director Mancuso.

In this version, produced exclusively at the Chatham Playhouse since 1988, Dickens serves not only as narrator, but also as a character that befriends Scrooge and walks beside him during his life-changing journey through memories and premonitions. While the script remains true to the original story, the playwright also pulled from letters that Dickens wrote to family and friends. The story of Ebenezer Scrooge has become one of the most beloved of all holiday tales, and this unique production also reminds us that Dickens' inspiration for penning the story goes much deeper. A family friendly musical for all. Leslie Williams Ellis, Co-Producer, shared, “I had the great honor of playing Belle in the first two productions of “A Christmas Carol” in Chatham in 1988 and 1989. Those of us involved with those first shows knew then we had something extraordinarily special. Never did I dream I would be co-producing it 36 years later! Our new directing team has brought fresh eyes and a fresh take on this show that brings a new level of excitement, while keeping it filled with all the heart audiences have come to expect. I am so excited to share it with our audiences once more as they become part of the legacy.”

The large and talented cast includes actors from all around New Jersey: Jonathan Richards of Verona as Ebenezer Scrooge, Chip Prestera of Florham Park as Charles Dickens, Missy Renwick of Summit as Ghost of Christmas Past, Idris Talbott of Harrison as Ghost of Christmas Present, Ed Favor of Roselle as Jacob Marley / Pawnbroker, Jason Benjamin of Maplewood as Bob Cratchit, Leo Caravano from New Providence as Tiny Tim/Boy Scrooge, Nick Foil of Bridgewater as Mr Fezziwig/Businessman, Rebecca Iacovetti of Summit as Mrs. Fezziwig / Charwoman, Heather Cozine of Ringwood as Laundress, Leo Vasile of Berkeley Heights as Ghost of Christmas Future/ Nutley/2nd Gentleman/Dick Wilkins, Carl Dimaggio of Parlin as Topper/1st Gentleman, Louisa Benajmin of Maplewood as Belinda Cratchit, Elliot Benjamin of Maplewood as Peter Cratchit/Ignorance, Savanna Mooney of Parsippany as Martha Cratchit, Audrey Snyder of New Providence as Letitia Cratchit, Christen Simmons Snyder of New Providence as Mrs. Dickens, Rosie Murphy of New Providence as Fan/Want, Marin Wilson of Chatham as Harriet Cratchit, Katherine Hope Stelma of Bloomfield as Belle / Scrooge's Niece, Paul Salierno of Verona as Fred/Young Man Scrooge/Undertaker, Lisa Wolper of Morristown as Mrs. Cratchit, McKenna Burns of Chatham as Beatrice/Ensemble and Joi Suttle of Piscataway as Emily/Ensemble.

Rounding out Papa's talented Production Team, Producers are Joe DeVico & Leslie Williams Ellis, Stage Manager is Joëlle Bochner, Assistant Stage Manager is Hailey Barnes, Scenic Designer is Roy Pancirov, Lighting Designer is Ed Whitman, Costume Designer is Fran Harrison, Wig Coordinator is Beth Amiano Gleason, Sound & Projection Designer is Joe DeVico, Scenic Artist is Dean Sickler and Props & Decoration by Carol Saso.

This marks the 22nd time in 36 years that the Chatham Players has produced this show. From 1988-1995, the group produced the show every December, and it now produces the show on a biennial basis. This unique production has become a popular family tradition for many in the area – entertaining more than 38,000 audience members since 1988. After presenting the show essentially the same way since 1988, Chatham Players re-staged the show in 2005, 2008 and 2016 giving it a new look and feel. This production features the set they have remounted since 2018 courtesy of the combined talents of Roy Pancirov's set design and Dean Sickler's Scenic Artistry. The current production focuses on the joyous uplifting message that Dickens intended, with all the music that audiences have found so enchanting over the years.

The show will have audience members leaving the theatre with the "true Christmas spirit," and will remind each and every one of them to embrace the joy and happiness associated with the holiday season. The continued productions of “A Christmas Carol” are not only a holiday present, but a present that keeps on giving throughout the year and throughout the years. Co-Director Papa added, “As the Co-director of “A Christmas Carol”, I was excited to bring a fresh perspective to this beloved ghost story, reimagining its timeless themes with innovative storytelling and vibrant choreography. The cast brings new energy and depth to the classic characters, allowing audiences to experience the joy, redemption, and magic of Scrooge's journey in a way that feels both familiar and brand-new. We've woven in fresh elements that make the story come alive with every scene and step, and I can't wait for audiences to see our rendition of this Chatham Christmas classic.”

Performance dates are December 5*, 6, 7, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 & 21 at 8PM and December 8, 14, 15, & 21 at 3PM. All performances are at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. Online Ticket Presale is $27 for Adults & $24 for Seniors/Students with In-person Purchase Day of the Show is $30 for Adults & $27 for Seniors/Students. *Special $20 Tickets available on all seats on Thursday, December 5. The theater expects this show to sell out and encourages people to reserve their tickets early.

Tickets can be purchased online by accessing the theater's online ticketing service, where you can now reserve your particular seat, simply go to chathamplayers.org. The service is available 24 hours a day. For information regarding Tickets, please call the box office number at (973) 635-7363. Patrons with special needs requiring seating accommodations should contact the Playhouse at least 24 hours prior to the performance. Without prior notice, accommodations cannot be guaranteed.

