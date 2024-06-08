Center Players to Present Original Musical COYOTE in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Players will present Coyote, an original musical by Freehold resident Tim McCorry about love and immigration, at the Park Avenue Complex in Freehold, NJ, from July 19-28th.

Composer and lyricist Tim McCorry created this innovative piece of musical storytelling, with a book by Michael Aman, which brings the audience on an inspirational journey from Guatemala to Lopez Island, Washington. Inspired by a true story, Coyote is a modern American tale of love, magic and adventure. Pedro and Bernadiz are young lovers, determined to be re-united, who turn to a mysterious Aztec figure known only as Coyote to help them make a perilous journey into the United States. It is being directed by Center Players' Artistic Director Bernice Garfield-Szita, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from NJACT (New Jersey Association of Community Theaters).

This marks the premiere production of Coyote as a fully mounted musical. It was previously performed as a concert by the Forward Theatre Group of Chicago, the NY Theatre Barn, and Center Players in Freehold.

Coyote boasts a multi-ethnic and multi-generational ensemble ranging in age from 6 through 60s. The cast features lead actors: Tom Shewchuk, (Allentown), Andy Azomoza, (Freehold), Angel Suarez, (Freehold), Angela Ronan (Manalapan), Juan Solano (South Amboy), and Judi Kuldinow (Jackson).

“We are thrilled to present this beautiful timely production that illuminates the courage, love, and determination of our immigrant forefathers and mothers and our country's newest arrivals. This touching story will help build bridges and stimulate empathy and compassion in these times of division in our country and the world,” said Director Bernice Garfield-Szita.

Tim McCorry is the grandson of immigrants and is deeply committed to preserving the legacy of America as the nation of immigrants. Many of McCorry's compositions seek to integrate the power and beauty of music with America's evolving role in the world. “We have not seen a more perilous time in my lifetime with respect to America's role as a beacon of freedom,” noted McCorry. “I believe in the power of music to bring people of all walks of life together and I hope Coyote will play a role, however small, in doing so.”

The Park Avenue Complex is located at 280 Park Avenue in Freehold Borough. Performances will be Friday, July 19th at 8pm, Sat. July 20th at 8pm, Sun. July 21th at 2pm, Fri. July 26th at 8pm, Sat. July 27th at 8pm and Sun. July 28th at 2pm. Tickets range from $28-30 and are available at: www.centerplayers.org or by calling: 732-462-9093. Group rates and Caring Community Tickets are available. There is ample free parking at the Complex.

Celebrating its 26th season, Center Players is a respected, award-winning theater company, presenting high-quality, engaging productions featuring local talent in historic downtown Freehold. The company performed at Center Playhouse at 35 South Street until March 2024 when it lost its long-time lease and is currently seeking a new venue. In addition to their signature plays, the group also sponsors free play reading events at the American Hotel and offers dinner and theater packages with several local restaurants. More information is available online at www.centerplayers.org or by calling 732-462-9093.

