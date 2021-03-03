Centenary Stage Company's World Premiere Of Darrah Cloud's TURNING Now In It's Final Weekend

Centenary Stage Company's World Premiere Production of Turning by Darrah Cloud continues its run now through March 7 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Remaining in-person live performances are Wednesday, March 3 at 2:00 PM; Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 PM; Friday, March 5 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, March 6 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, March 7 at 2:00 PM.

Centenary Stage Company will also present a special encore Live Streaming option during the Saturday, March 6 8:00 PM performance. Ticket prices range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students and children under 12. Tickets for the live stream are $10.00 per access link. Tickets and the live stream access link are available on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900.

In the heart of 1930s Newark, NJ a group of scrappy young women began to train in backyard gyms for what would become the experience of a lifetime, the controversial 1936 Berlin Olympics. Inspired by the real-life stories of Hackettstown resident and 1st Women's US Gymnastics team member, Ada Lunardoni and team members Consetta Caruccio, Jennie Caputo, Margaret Duff, Irma Haubold, Marie Kibler, Adelaid Meyer, and Mary Wright, playwright Darrah Cloud weaves their accounts together with the memoirs of Jesse Owens bringing to vibrant life this story once lost to history. Developed through Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series and in collaboration with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Stage Exchange and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Turning is directed by Centenary Stage Company's own, Lea Antolini-Lid and stars Taylor Congdon as Ada, Emily Williams as Jennie, Ally Borgstrom as Mary, and Deonte Griffin-Quick as track star, Jesse Owens.

Tickets range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12. Centenary Stage Company offers a variety of special ticket offers and discounts in conjunction with the production of Turning. Thursday evening performances offer patrons a buy one/get one rush ticket special. The BOGO offer is only valid for in-person sales at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM on the night of the performance and is not available for advance ticket sales on-line or over the phone. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special Hackettstown Resident pricing for the Wednesday, March 3 2:00 PM performance, available for purchase at the door only with proof of ID. Finally, Centenary Stage Company offers a special $5.00 Student Rush Ticket available to students from any school for any Friday evening performance with a valid student ID. $5.00 Student Rush Tickets are only available in person at the CSC box office on the day of the event and not available for advance ticket sales, on-line or by phone.

Centenary Stage Company's World Premiere production of Darrah Cloud's Turning is sponsored in part by The House of the Good Shepherd and Home Instead Senior Care. It is presented in collaboration with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance and the NJPAC Stage Exchange.

