Centenary Stage Company's THE ADDAMS FAMILY Enters Final Weekend

An original story about every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. If that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Centenary University's NEXTstage Repertory is the all-student performance division highlighting the close partnership between the professionally producing Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's Theatre Department. Under the guidance and direction of Centenary University faculty and Centenary Stage Company staff, all NEXTstage Repertory productions immerse Centenary University students in every aspect of production. From performance to design, NEXTstage Repertory productions serve as a greenhouse for cultivating the next generation of theatre artists by providing students with the opportunity for practical application while adhering to the professional standard of the Centenary Stage Company.

The cast features students of Centenary University's Theatre program: Cody Jackson, Amanda Ackerman, Olivia Tomlin, Jeremy Ashton, Mark Squindo, Zachary Orr, Audrey Jantzen, Emily Kurnides, James Brandes, Jaii Freeman, Connor McCrea, Tyler McGeough, Kai Vialva, Ivy Hudson, Nastasja Roman, Robert Costa, Christopher Rice, Kylie Smith, Osaivbie Igiebor, Kayleigh Pitts, Michaela Thiessen, Jordan Sievert, Malakii Layton, Lindsey Kazar, Sofia Salaman, Kayla Yepez, Marcelle Mendiburu, Madison Rhine, Kamirah Owens, Alexandra Koch, Claire Finegan, Kaitlyn Holmes, Ray Salerno, and Veronica Gaspar.

Tickets for The Addams Family are $22.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances for the final weekend will take place Thursday 27 at 7:30 pm; Friday, April 28 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, April 29 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm; and Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

