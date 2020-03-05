Centenary Stage Company's Month Of March Packed With Dance, Music And Theatre Performances

Centenary Stage Company's 2020 professional concert and theatre series are full up for the month of March.

This month features: moe-tion dance theater on March 7th; Act III: A Musical Journey, featuring Irish Tenor Timothy Liam Smith on March 8th; NEXTstage Repertory/Centenary University's production of Bachelorette, running March 19th - 23rd; Irish folk band Seamus Egan Project on March 21st; and, rounding out the month, the world premiere of Turning, running March 26th - April 5th. Performances for moe-tion dance theater, Act III: A Musical Journey and Seamus Egan Project will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located at 715 Grand Ave. Performances for Turning will take place in the Edith Kutz Blackbox Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Performances for Bachelorette will take place in the Centenary Stage Company Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson St.

moe-tion dance theater will present an evening of dance, Saturday, March 7th at 8:00 pm. Programming will consist of three repertory pieces - green-eyed, Betty, and Making Herstory, as well as two world premieres: tHEre and green-eyed. Maureen Glennon Clayton, who resides in Flemington, is a well-known dancer, choreographer and dance educator in NJ. Her modern dance theater company, moe-tion dance theater, is dedicated to experimenting and creating new forms of expression and has performed at numerous festivals, showcases and venues throughout the tri-state area. Its mission is to create an atmosphere of individualistic contribution, allowing dancers, collaborators and audiences to explore their own thoughts, interpretations and ideas of the subject matter presented. The moe-tion dance theater performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue Hackettstown, NJ on Saturday March 7th at 8:00 pm. Ticket prices are $22.50 Adult and $15.00 children under 12/students. Ticket prices increase $5.00 on day of performance.

Act III: A Musical Journey features Irish Tenor, Timothy Smith, and takes the listener along Smith's journey of becoming an Irish tenor, singing for three US Presidents and various adventures of performance life. Timothy Liam Smith, a stage veteran since the age of five, has been performing in America and Europe for over 50 years. His credits include dozens of television commercials, independent films, television pilots, regional theater, opera and over 30 years of Irish Tenor performances. Outside of the theater, Tim has been a councilman and Mayor in Roxbury Township and owns and operates a financial services company. The Act III: A Musical Journey performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue Hackettstown, NJ on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $22.50 for all seats in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance.

Centenary Stage Company and Centenary University's all student NEXTstage Repertory presents Leslye Headland's Bachelorette. Twenty somethings, Regan, Gena and Katie are ten years out of high school and convening in the luxurious bridal suite of their old friend, Becky, the night before her wedding in NYC. Old fears and unfulfilled desires transform a prenuptial party into a night they will never forget. Bachelorette is a wicked black comedy about friendship and growing up in an age of excess. Bachelorette performances will run March 19th through March 23rd and will take place in the Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets are $15.00 for adults, $10.00 for children under 12/students and $5.00 for Centenary University students.

Seamus Egan Project is made up of Moira Smiley, Kyle Sanna, Marshall Owen and Seamus Egan. As a multi-instrumentalist, Egan put his mark on the sound of the Irish flute, tenor banjo, guitar, mandolin, tin whistle, and low whistle, among others. As a composer, he was behind the soundtrack for the award-winning film The Brothers McMullen, co-wrote Sarah McLachlan's breakout hit, "Weep Not for the Memories," and has scored numerous documentaries and indie films since. Egan has been the pre-eminent Irish-American band of their generation for the past 20 years, continuously renewing .Irish music with fresh ideas. Seamus Egan Project will perform in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Saturday March 21st at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $32.00 for Adults and $20.00 for children under 12/students for all seats in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance. (Additional ticketing fees apply.)

Centenary Stage Company will present the world premiere production of Darrah Cloud's Turning, March 26th through April 5th in the Edith Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. In the heart of 1930s Newark, NJ a group of scrappy young women began to train in backyard gyms for what would become the experience of a lifetime, the controversial 1936 Berlin Olympics. Inspired by the real-life stories of Hackettstown Resident and 1st Women's US Gymnastics team member, Ada Lunardoni and team members Consetta Caruccio, Jennie Caputo, Margaret Duff, Irma Haubold, Marie Kibler, Adelaid Meyer, and Mary Wright, playwright Darrah Cloud weaves their accounts together, with the memoirs of Jesse Owens, bringing to vibrant life this story once lost to history. Turning was developed through Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series and in collaboration with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Stage Exchange and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. Tickets range from $27.50 to $32.00 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.





