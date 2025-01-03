Centenary Stage Company to Present Winter Thaw Music Festival in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Start the New Year with Centenary Stage Company’s Winter Thaw Music Festival. This year, the music festival will feature concert performances by Good Co. on January 11 at 8PM, Judy Carmichael on January 19 at 2PM, TAKE3: Where Rock Meets Bach on January 26 at 2PM, and Gangstagrass on Februrary 1 at 8PM. All performances will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices for the three concerts in January are $29.50 for adults and $15 for students of any age & children under 12. Gangstagrass tickets are $30.00 for all seats. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Kicking off Centenary Stage Company’s January Thaw Music Festival will be a performance from Good Co. on January 11 at 8:00 pm. Seattle's Good Co is the USA's first Electro Swing band. Combining the sounds of 1920's and 30's jazz with the electronic music of today, Good Co, uses live horns, vintage samples, and funky beats to create a whole new type of dance party. Since 2013 Good Co has performed throughout the US, Canada, and Europe for music festivals, conventions, burlesque performances, and anywhere else they can sneak into.

Then, join Centenary Stage Company as Judy Carmichael takes to the stage on January 19 at 2:00 pm. Grammy nominated pianist (and vocalist/radio host/humorist) Judy Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride piano and swing. Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride," acknowledging the command with which she plays this technically and physically demanding jazz piano style. Judy has been featured on A Prairie Home Companion, NPR’s Morning Edition, Entertainment Tonight, CBS' Sunday Morning, CNN’s Business Unusual, Mornings With Margaret Throsby for the Australia Broadcast Corporation, Jo Soares in Brazil and the BBC’s Loose Ends, In Tune, Up All Night, Woman’s Hour and numerous other shows. She created/produces/hosts, Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired now in its 25 years on NPR stations across the country and podcasting on all platforms.

Next up will be TAKE3: Where Rock Meets Bach on January 26 at 2:00 pm. TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. With training at the World’s top conservatories, TAKE3, created by violinist/vocalist Lindsay Deutsch (Yanni’s featured violin soloist), alongside cello and piano, are creating pop/rock/classical fusion music for their show, Where Rock Meets Bach. Whether they are rockin’ the Bach or are classically infusing the hits of The Beatles, Bieber or Coldplay, TAKE3 have performed for audiences at venues and events including Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill, and Bear Valley Music Festival.

Finally, Gangstagrass will close out the Winter Thaw Festival on February 1 at 8:00 pm. Gangstagrass is a multi-racial collective of musicians who demolish every preconception you have about country and hip-hop music. These string pickers and MCs create a shared cultural space for dialogue and connection between folks that usually never intersect as Gangstagrass blends America's rural and urban music traditions. Integrating banjo and fiddle with hip-hop beats and rapping may be something Gangstagrass does for the love of the music, but it has led them to face a history of racialized genres and deeply ingrained sense of cultural incompatibility.

All Winter Thaw Music Festival performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ

