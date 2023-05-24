Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast For Summer Of Musical Theatre Including ROCK OF AGES and SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL.

This summer, Centenary Stage Company presents their summer musical series featuring Rock of Ages and Seussical the Musical. Performances for Rock of Ages will run July 6 – 16 and Seussical will run July 27 – August 6 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. The Summerfest musicals will also feature family night on Thursday evening performances, with Buy One, Get One ticket specials beginning at 5:30 PM in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

The cast of Rock of Ages will include Centenary University students, alumni, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes: Deanna Elisa Beaucher, Jeremy Ashton, Brandon Conti, Andre Williams, Lou Steele, Emily Rose, Johnathan Lindeblad, Danny Sims, Maria Alessi, Matthew Green, Annie Wogisch, Sabrina Olivieri, Molly Davison, Crystal Ann Bennett, Jasper “DJ” Scott, Sarah Shea Mabes, Mark Squindo, Zach Orr, Claire Finegan, Jordan Sievert, Alexandra Koch, Kylie Smith, Mackenzie Castle, and Madison Rhine.

Directing this production of Rock of Ages is Michael Restaino. Michael is a multi-hyphenated creative with a diverse background in working on theatrical experiences world-wide. Currently serving as the Manager of Creative Production Integrity at RWS Global, Michael oversees all productions at sea, internationally. In addition to his role at RWS, Michael is the esteemed founder of Michael Anthony Theatrical, one of the leading cabaret companies in New York City. Michael's leadership extends to The Actors Studio of New Jersey, an emerging professional theater company focused on becoming a hub for artistic expression and innovation. As an advocate for the arts, Michael actively works to mentor emerging talent by being dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming theatrical environment, prioritizing inclusivity, diversity and respect within the industry. After spending nine months performing in Rock of Ages at the Eldorado Resort, Michael is honored to be telling this story from the opposite side of the bar at the Bourbon Room.

The cast of Seussical the Musical will also include Centenary University students, alumni, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes: Cody Jackson, Olivia Tomlin, James Gerard Russo, Megan Schmeidhauser, Nicole Boscarino, Morgan Damato, Zac Cruz, Gabriel Argate, Johnathan Drayton, Katie O'Shea, Amanda Ackerman, Makayla Labode, Joshua Laudor, Aycha Lima, George Xavier, James Brandes, Hope Keil, Kayla Chirip, Kai Vialva, Matthew Steen, Judy Kolek, Michaela Thiessen, and Kayla Yepez.

Co-directing and choreographing, this production of Seussical the Musical is Lea Antolini-Lid. Antolini Lid is the Assistant Professor of Theater & Dance as well as the director of CSC's Young Audience Series Tour, and the producer/director of the NEXTstage Rep. Summer Stock Musical Series. Most recently, Lea co-directed Addams Family in April 2023, directed RENT in the summer of 2022, as well as the YAS production of Frog & Toad at CSC this past fall and was seen onstage as the Stepmother in Cinderella. Lea has directed the CSC Summer Stock Musical series for several years and you have also seen her directorial work on Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Always…Patsy Cline, and more.

Jillian Petrie will also serve as co-director and choreographer for Seussical the Musical. Jillian Petrie is an award-winning choreographer/director. With over 100 productions under her belt, and she is just getting started. She is currently company choreographer for The Growing Stage, a professional regional theatre company located in New Jersey. Here she also served as director on the company's first film production and has previously served as director of multiple main-stage productions. As of June 2018, she has been Director of TGS's new Theatre Dance program. Productions are full-length plays that aim to challenge existing boundaries by incorporating movement-based storytelling and exploring audience engagement. In addition, Jillian is a professor of dance and theatre at Centenary University and founder of the media company, Athletes & Artists. Jillian was recently a member of the 2018-2019 Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation's Broadway Observership Class, Directors Lab Class of 2019, Broadway Dance Center's Choreography Program of 2021, and SDCF's Broadway Observership 2013-2014 Class. Her most recent CSC credit, Jillian directed The Marvelous Wonderettes in the summer of 2022.

Performance dates and times for Rock of Ages are Thursdays, July 6 and 13 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 7 and 14 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 8 and 15 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 9 and 18 at 2:00 pm. Performance dates and times for Seussical are Thursdays, July 27 and August 3 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 28 and August 4 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 29 and August 5 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 30 and August 6 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.