Centenary Stage Company Presents TEVYE SERVED RAW

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival continues October 22 through October 25 with Tevye Served Raw: Garnished with Jews. See the Tevye stories performed as the man who wrote them intended!

Discover what's not in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF -- plus hilarious stories and sketches by the man they called "the Jewish Mark Twain". Tevye Served Raw gives you a real picture of Jewish life in Eastern Europe, as described by a man who was actually there -- the Greatest (and funniest) Jewish Writer Ever, Sholem Aleichem. Featuring a cast of Broadway/Off-Broadway/movie/television/Yiddish theater veterans -- and Hackettstown favorites.

The show is comprised of Sholem Aleichem's stories about Tevye the Dairyman, which inspired the 1964 musical, Fiddler on the Roof, which was the first commercially successful English-language stage production about Jewish life in Eastern Europe. The Tevye stories are most famous, of course, as the basis of Fiddler on the Roof, but the musical adapted them to make them more "acceptable" to the Broadway audience of its day. Tevye Served Raw goes back to Sholem Aleichem's original, and it shows you what they left out of Fiddler. It's about holding true to the authenticity to the stories and heritage of Aleichem, who is widely regarded as the leading Yiddish author and playwright of his day. Tevye Served Raw goes much deeper into what life in the shtetl -- where most American Jews' ancestors come from -- was really like. Plus, you find out what happened to the characters after the plot of the musical ends. Tevye Served Raw is performed in English and Yiddish-with-English-supertitles. And unlike most of the actors appearing in recent higher-profile Yiddish productions, the cast of the modestly-produced Tevye Served Raw are actual speakers of the language, meaning, in case of emergency, they can ad-lib.

This single weekend event will be presented October 22 through October 25 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ.

Performance dates and times are Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 pm; Friday October 23 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $22.50 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Thursday evening is a Buy One Get One rush ticket special when purchased at the box office beginning at 5:30 PM.

Tickets and more information are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

