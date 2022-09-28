Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Casting Announced For Premiere Stages' CERTAIN ASPECTS OF CONFLICT IN THE NEGRO FAMILY, October 13-23

The production will feature Kena Anae as Junior, Eddie Gouveia Blackman as Clif, Diane Parker as Peach, and Nicole Prothro as Ruth. Othell J. Miller directs. 

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Premiere Stages at Kean University will present the premiere production of Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family by TyLie Shider, the recepient of the 2021/22 Liberty Live Commission, on October 13-23 under the tent at Kean University's Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.).

The Liberty Live commission is awarded biennially, in partnership with Kean University's Liberty Hall, and seeks to develop and produce new plays that celebrate New Jersey's rich and diverse history. The production will feature Kena Anae as Junior, Eddie Gouveia Blackman as Clif, Diane Parker as Peach, and Nicole Prothro as Ruth. Othell J. Miller directs.

In Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family, as tensions reach an all-time high between Newark residents and police, racial and civil unrest begins spilling into Plainfield, New Jersey in the Long Hot Summer of 1967. Clif and Peach moved their family to Plainfield for the promise of a better future, but as the riots begin, the family contemplates a return to the South.

TyLie Shider is a Minneapolis based writer and a 2022-23 McKnight Fellow in Playwriting at the Playwrights' Center (PWC). He is a recipient of the Liberty Live commission, two consecutive Jerome Fellowships (PWC), and an I Am Soul playwright in residence at the National Black Theatre (NBT). Additional upcoming projects include The Gospel Woman (NBT), Whittier (PWC), and his filmmaking debut Sign O' the Times. Screenwriting credits include: Truant. TyLie holds a BA in Journalism from Delaware State University and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU. A proud member of the Dramatist Guild, he is currently a Professor of Playwriting at Augsburg University, and a staff writer for Minnesota Playlist.

Othell J. Miller currently oversees the Theater Arts Program at Plainfield Academy for the Arts & Advanced Studies. Past directing credits include: No Child...by Nilaja Sun, Skeleton Crew by Dominique Morriseau, Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage, The Talented Tenth by Richard Wesley, Flyin' West by Pearl Cleage, Doubt by John Patrick Shanley, Zooman & the Sign by Charles Fuller, Miss Evers' Boys by David Feldshuh. Past collaborations with Mr. Shider include: Josiah's Kidd, To the Day of Decision, & One Day at a Time. Mr. Miller holds an MFA in Theater (Acting) from Rutgers, Mason Gross School of the Arts.

The accomplished cast includes Kena Anae, who returns to Premiere Stages after portraying Junior in the staged reading of Certain Aspects...last Fall; Eddie Blackman Gouveia whose theatre credits include Blues for an Alabama Sky at Portland Center Stage and My Children! My Africa! at Luna Stage; Diane Parker who has performed with New Jersey theatre companies The Theatre Project, Luna Stage, and Vanguard Theater; and Nicole Prothro whose theatre credits include Little Shop of Horrors at 5th Avenue Theatre and Porgy and Bess with Seattle Opera.

Certain Aspects of Conflict in the Negro Family runs October 13-October 23 under the Tent at Kean University's Liberty Hall Museum. Performances take place Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. Opening Night is Friday, October 14.

Tickets are $35 standard, $25 for senior citizens and Kean alumni and staff, $20 for patrons with disabilities and $15 for students. Significant discounts for groups of ten or more apply. To make reservations or to order a season brochure, please call the box office at 908-737-7469 or visit Premiere Stages at premierestagesatkean.com.

Assistive listening devices and sign-interpretation are available upon request; please call 908-737-4077 at least two weeks prior to your desired performance. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages at premierestagesatkean.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Flutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin AuditoriumFlutist Marya Martin and Pianist Donna Weng Friedman to Perform the World Premiere of MICROVIDS at Taplin Auditorium
September 28, 2022

On Sunday October 2, 4pm at Taplin Auditorium, acclaimed musicians Marya Martin, flutist and Donna Weng Friedman, pianist, will perform the world premiere of Microvids for flute and piano, by composer Stefania de Kenessey, as part of the Donna Weng Friedman '80 Masterclass Series at Princeton University.
VACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New JerseyVACNJ IMLS Awards Grant To Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey
September 28, 2022

The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS) recently awarded the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) a $50,760 Museums for America grant to partner with the Elizabeth Public School system and Cultures and Literacies Through Art for the 21st Century (CALTA21).
Broadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next MonthBroadway Composer and Lyricist Jason Robert Brown to Perform at Axelrod PAC Next Month
September 28, 2022

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents an afternoon with Broadway composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 16. The three-time Tony Award-winner is best known for the musicals Parade and The Bridges of Madison County, the latter which had a star-studded run at the Axelrod in Spring 2022. 
Tribute To Daniel Craig Hosted By Stephen Colbert at NJPAC In OctoberTribute To Daniel Craig Hosted By Stephen Colbert at NJPAC In October
September 28, 2022

The Montclair Film, New Jersey's leading film non-profit, announced that The Montclair Film Festival will present its 2022 Tribute to Daniel Craig, star of the highly anticipated GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY with Stephen Colbert hosting Mr. Craig on stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in downtown Newark, NJ on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM. 
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Tracy Morgan - NO DISRESPECTState Theatre New Jersey Presents Tracy Morgan - NO DISRESPECT
September 28, 2022

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Tracy Morgan in the No Disrespect tour on Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. Tickets range from $35-$110.   