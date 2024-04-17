Cast Set For CANNED GOODS From American Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



American Theater Group (ATG) has announced the cast of the world premiere of the provocative new play, Canned Goods, by Erik Kahn, running May 9-11th at Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ and May 16-19th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ. NY-based Director Charlotte Cohn will helm the production.

Canned Goods is a historical drama about the little-known incident which contributed to the launch of World War II. It is a harrowing account of Hitler's devious strategy to fake an attack on Germany to justify his invasion of Poland in 1939. Based in part on transcripts from interviews associated with the Nuremberg Trial, the drama focuses on the complex psychological entanglement between prisoners with hours left to live and the SS Major who engages and spars with them.

Leading the cast are Richard Hollis (Broadway: Hangman, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) as Honiok, Simon Feil (film: Julie & Julia, Ocean’s 8) as Birnbaum, Ken King (Sleep No More’s The Lost Supper, McKitterick Hotel) as SS Major, Dalton Gorden (Goat, Canadian Tuxedo) as Heydrich/Mulier/Guard, and Steven Rattazzi (Broadway: Indecent; Public Theater: Henry V w/Liev Schrieber) as Kruger. Jason Williams (DR2, The Pearl Theatre) will cover all roles.

Playwright Erik Kahn is an intellectual property attorney in New York City representing artists, musicians, writers, and corporate clients. Before practicing law, he taught history to gifted high school students in NYC. His other works of fiction include a play entitled Three Years. Mr. Kahn is also an accomplished artist. His work is sold in galleries in East Hampton and Piermont, NY. www.erikkahnplays.com and www.erikkahn.com

Charlotte Cohn is a NY-based director, actor and producer who most recently starred in This Is Not A Time of Peace (New Light Theater) by Deb Margolin. Her directing highlights include Church & State (Berkshire Theatre Group), The Whole Shebang and Baltimore in Black and White (The Cell Theatre, NYC) and Best Friends (A.C.T.). She has appeared on Broadway in La Boheme and Coram Boy and her producing credits include Here Lies Love (Broadway), Without You (starring Anthony Rapp) and Handle with Care and Church and State with Jason Williams. Ms. Cohn is an Ovation Award Winner and a Bay Area Critics’ Circle Award nominee.

“Canned Goods is an important new work that illuminates and explores a little known, but important historical event and its psychological effects” noted Producing Artistic Jim Vagias, “and we are confident that this impressive cast under Charlotte’s direction will ensure a very memorable and meaningful theatrical experience.”