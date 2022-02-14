Cast Announced for AMADEUS at the Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its winter production of Amadeus by Peter Shaffer. The play will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Saturday, February 26 through Sunday, March 6. Tickets range from $25-$42 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays, 10AM-3PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Peter Shaffer's Amadeus is a reimagining of the lives of Antonio Salieri and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The play, brought to life with the music of Mozart, is a tale of jealousy and betrayal...and perhaps even murder. The story opens in 1825 on the eve of the elderly Salieri's death. The show won the Tony award for Best Play and the Academy Award for Best Film. Algonquin's production will be directed by Gina Lupi.



The cast for Amadeus includes:



JAN TOPOLESKI (Antonio Salieri) is excited to be back on the stage for the first time since the 2020 Algonquin production of the one-man show, A Christmas Carol. Other favorite acting credits include Don Quixote (Man of La Mancha), Billy Bigelow (Carousel), Jekyll/Hyde (Jekyll & Hyde), Guido (Nine), Captain Hook (Peter Pan) and the title character in Sweeney Todd. Algonquin directing credits include Carousel, The Producers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, A Few Good Men & Noises Off.



GARRETT GALLINOT (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) is extremely honored to be back at the Algonquin. Past Algonquin productions include A Few Good Men (Kaffee) and Mass Appeal (Mark). Other notable credits include Hamlet (Hamlet), Romeo & Juliet (Romeo), Boeing-Boeing (Robert: Perry Award Recipient), Biloxi Blues (Eugene: Perry Award Nominee), and Foodplay! The National Tour (Coach). Regional credits include Camelot at Paper Mill & A Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare Theater. To extrapolate upon the words of Mozart, enjoy the music - the sounds, the silence, & all things in between.



REBECCA MADEIRA (Constance Weber) is overjoyed to be a part of this dream show. She last appeared at the Algonquin in Starting Here, Starting Now. She has a degree in Music from Rutgers University, where she fell in love with Mozart. After she finishes playing his wife, she'll be singing in Mozart's The Magic Flute this summer in Vicenza, Italy.



SEAN DICKINSON (Venticelli 1) is thrilled to be back on stage at the Algonquin! Favorite credits include Peter & the Starcatcher (Boy/Peter), Road Show (Hollis Bessemer), Jesus Christ Superstar (Peter), & Newsies (Davey). This is counting blessings.



MICHAEL MORCH (Venticelli 2) is thrilled to be performing at the Algonquin once more in this fantastic production of Amadeus. Past roles at the Algonquin include Man in Starting Here, Starting Now, Skye Masterson in Guys and Dolls, Greg in a A Chorus Line, Freddie/Philip in Noises Off and Bob Wallace in White Christmas.



STEPHEN RUBINO (Count Frank Ossining-Rosenberg) is happy be back at the Algonquin where he last played the roles of Ward/Bert Healy/Morgenthau/Judge Brandeis in Annie, and Pontius Pilate in JC Superstar. Some favorite roles include: Emcee (Cabaret), Leading Player (Pippin), Anthony (Sweeney Todd) Sir Evelyn Oakleigh (Anything Goes); Ismay (Titanic); Magaldi (Evita); Daniel (Once on This Island); Capt. Hook (Peter Pan). Stephen works for CentraState Healthcare as an HR Employee Relations Business Partner.



ANTHONY GRECO (Joseph II) has appeared in & directed a number of Algonquin productions! Some of his favorite onstage roles include The Producers (Max), Mamma Mia! (Harry), Beauty & the Beast (Cogsworth), A Christmas Story (Jean Sheperd), Noises Off! (Roger), and Damn Yankees (Applegate). Un merci spécial à Ali Ronzier pour son aide avec le français!



DAVID FRETZ (Count Johann Kilian Von Strack) is thrilled to be back on stage at the Algonquin. This is his 2nd show at the Algonquin. Previously he played Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar.



BRENDAN FLANAGAN (Baron Gottfried Van Swieten) is elated to be a part of this production of Amadeus. Brendon is a regular at the Algonquin both as a performer and stage manager. He was last seen as Santa in Algonquin Arts Theatre's production of Elf: the Musical.



JOHN B. GEKLE JR. (Kapellmeister) is pleased and proud to mark his seventeenth show at the Algonquin since 2013. A staple at the Algonquin, you can always find John helping out or participating in the theatre's many programs. Thank you for supporting the Arts.



JOHN ALBRECHT (Salieri's Cook) is thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage with many of his theater friends in this incredibly talented cast. John was most recently seen in Annie. Prior Algonquin productions include Mamma Mia, A Christmas Carol, Beauty and the Beast, Christmas Story, Guys and Dolls, Carousel, White Christmas, Little Mermaid and Miracle on 34th Street. John has also been the Assistant Stage Manager at the Algonquin for several productions.



CIARA DIMAIOLO (Katherina Cavalieri) is thrilled to be back on stage & to be playing Katerina. She participated in Algonquin's Rising Stars Opera Competition. Ciara trains in both theater & opera & has been doing shows locally for at least 12 years. Some favorite shows include: Hunchback (Gargoyle), & Shrek (Fiona). She studies Hospitality Management and volunteers at her local fire department.



LAUREN COOKE (Teresa Salieri) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin stage last seen as Emily Hobbs in Elf. Other favorite & recent roles at Algonquin include Miss Hannigan in Annie, Dotty/Clackett in Noises Off, Ursula in Mermaid, and Martha in White Christmas.



GINA LUPI (Director) recently directed RENT and Starting Here Starting Now at AAT. Other directing credits are Jesus Christ Superstar, Kiss Me Kate, A Christmas Story, Peter Pan, The Buddy Holly Story, Damn Yankees, The King and I, The Glass Menagerie, Annie Get Your Gun, The Full Monty, Gypsy, Pride & Prejudice and Man Of La Mancha. AAT Production Stage Manager for: ELF, Annie Newsies, The Producers and South Pacific. Gina has appeared on the AAT stage as the "Wardrobe" in Beauty and the Beast, Prudy in Hairspray and Gingy in Shrek. Gina was the recipient of the 2009 Perry Award for Outstanding Director for Little Women & Outstanding Supporting Actress for Mame.



The creative team for Amadeus includes: Director, Gina Lupi; Producer, Julie Nagy; Co-Producer; Joseph Ficarra;

Production Stage Manager, Rachel Krupnick; Associate Stage Manager, John Albrecht; Scenic Designer, Jason Greenhouse; Lighting Designer, Roman Klima; Costume Designer, Tina J. Wasielewski; Sound Designer, Jan Topoleski; Props by Joseph Ficarra and Wig Designer, Derek Alfano.



Show and series sponsors include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford & Jean Jaslovsky, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and "Broadway" Ray Soehngen.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.