Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cartoon Pop Art Exhibition From Late Animator Ron Campbell Comes To Westfileld This Spring

Over the course of his career Campbell contributed work to Popeye, Beetle Bailey and Krazy Kat.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Ron Campbell literally animated our childhood. Beginning in 1958 in his native Australia with cartoons like Popeye, Beetle Bailey and Krazy Kat, Campbell's career spanned the entire golden age of Saturday morning cartoons.

Sadly, Campbell passed away in January 2021 at the age of 81 but he left behind dozens of paintings that he created during his retirement. These paintings were inspired by many of the beloved cartoons that he was involved with including the Saturday Morning Beatles cartoon series, Yellow Submarine, Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, George of the Jungle, Jetsons, Flintstones and finishing his career with Ed, Edd n'Eddy. Ron Campbell's animation paintings will be on display and available for purchase at a special pop-up art exhibit for three days only - Friday, March 31st through Sunday, April 2nd at the Evalyn Dunn Gallery, 549 South Avenue West, Westfield, NJ.

In 1964, while still in Australia, Campbell was awakened by a phone call from King Features' producer Al Brodax. Brodax informed Campbell that they had just sold a new show and he would like him to direct it. When Campbell asked the name of the show, Brodax responded...The Beatles. Campbell remarked....that's great but insects make terrible characters for kids cartoons." Campbell soon learned a lot about the Fab Four, directing over half of the episodes which debuted on ABC-TV on September 25, 1965. It continually fueled new music to the young kids of America as they followed the bouncing drumstick to each Beatles tune. The Saturday Morning Beatles Cartoon series received monstrous ratings in its time slot....a 67 share! Campbell also wrote the forward to the definitive book on the Beatles cartoon series "Beatletoons..

After moving to America, Campbell was once again approached by Brodax to help in the animating of the Beatles feature length animated film Yellow Submarine. Campbell went on to animate many scenes including the Sea of Time sequence, and much of the action between the Chief Blue Meanie and his sidekick Max as well as the Nowhere Man character.

Through his studio, Ron Campbell Films, Inc., Campbell was also involved with some of the most beloved cartoons spanning three generations including, Scooby Doo, Winnie the Pooh, Krazy Kat, George of the Jungle, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, the Smurfs, Goof Troop, Sesame Street, Captain Caveman, Rugrats, Ed, Edd n'Eddy, Yogi Bear and dozens more. His show "The Big Blue Marble" won many awards including a Peabody for Excellence in Broadcasting and an Emmy for Best Children's Show of the Year. After retiring from a 50-year career, Campbell began painting subjects always based on the animated cartoons he helped bring to the screen. With emphasis on The Beatles, his Cartoon Pop Art has been featured in galleries worldwide. More information on Ron Campbell can be found at www.BeatlesCartoonArtShow.com/




Remember Jones to Revive BAT OUT OF HELL With a 15-Piece Band This Summer Photo
Remember Jones to Revive BAT OUT OF HELL With a 15-Piece Band This Summer
Experience wild theatricality and larger-than-life emotion as Remember Jones presents BAT OUT OF HELL LIVE - a revival of Meat Loaf’s BAT OUT OF HELL album in its entirety and more with a 15-piece band.
Review: THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT at NJ Rep Captivates Audiences Photo
Review: THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT at NJ Rep Captivates Audiences
New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) in Long Branch is now presenting the world premiere of The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project through April 2nd.
Michael Moschen to Bring MYSTERIOUS FORCES to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May Photo
Michael Moschen to Bring MYSTERIOUS FORCES to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May
Visionary performing artist Michael Moschen will bring his “Mysterious Forces” Show to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 7.
Piff the Magic Dragon Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May Photo
Piff the Magic Dragon Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May
America's Got Talent loser and viral sensation, Piff the Magic Dragon will return to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 17 with magic, comedy, and a chihuahua.

More Hot Stories For You


Michael Moschen to Bring MYSTERIOUS FORCES to the Ridgefield Playhouse in MayMichael Moschen to Bring MYSTERIOUS FORCES to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May
March 11, 2023

Visionary performing artist Michael Moschen will bring his “Mysterious Forces” Show to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 7.
Piff the Magic Dragon Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in MayPiff the Magic Dragon Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May
March 11, 2023

America's Got Talent loser and viral sensation, Piff the Magic Dragon will return to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 17 with magic, comedy, and a chihuahua.
Centenary University To Host 2023 THOMAS EDISON FILM FESTIVALCentenary University To Host 2023 THOMAS EDISON FILM FESTIVAL
March 10, 2023

Centenary University will be hosting a free screening for the 42nd Annual Thomas Edison Film Festival. This event will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 6:30 pm in the Stinik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.
Cape May Stage Sets 2023 Season Featuring SHIRLEY VALENTINE, Carole J. Bufford & MoreCape May Stage Sets 2023 Season Featuring SHIRLEY VALENTINE, Carole J. Bufford & More
March 9, 2023

Cape May Stage has announced its 34th season as Cape May's premier professional theater. They invite you to join them as they present the 2023 season filled with award- winning plays that will entertain you, make you feel, and make you think, all while enjoying an intimate theatrical experience in the historic Robert Shackleton Playhouse.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance's The Stages Festival And East Lynne Theater Company Present THE GUARDSMAN AND THE ACTRESSNew Jersey Theatre Alliance's The Stages Festival And East Lynne Theater Company Present THE GUARDSMAN AND THE ACTRESS
March 8, 2023

New Jersey Theatre Alliance and East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) present a staged reading of the classic romantic comedy THE GUARDSMAN AND THE ACTRESS by Ferenc Molnar, adapted by Mark Edward Lang.
share