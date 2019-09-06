To kick off the fall season, Cape May Stage presents The Taming by Lauren Gunderson, a political satire that is a refreshing antidote to today's political climate and non-stop squabbling. The Taming runs September 25, 2019 - November 1, 2019, Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 PM and Saturday & Sunday at 3:00 PM.

On the eve of the Miss America contest, Miss Georgia has more than swimsuits on her mind. After winning the crown, she plans to overhaul government and get it working for everybody again. To pull off her revolution, Georgia's Peach recruits the unlikely team of Patricia, the ambitious aide of a conservative senator, and bleeding heart liberal blogger Bianca. To bring Miss Georgia's plan to life, they find themselves channeling a little constitutional energy from some of our most famous forefathers. This hilarious, all-female power comedy breaks the musty mold of two-party politics and - beneath the laughter - offers an inspirational vision of the America we love.

Marlena Lustik directs this meaningful, yet hilarious play. The cast features Holly Anne Williams as Republican aide Patricia, as well as Cape May Stage newcomers, Dana A. Iannuzzi as Bianca the liberal blogger and Elise Hudsonas Katherine, Miss Georgia.

Lauren Gunderson author of The Taming, was named the most produced playwright in America by American Theatre Magazine in 2017, was awarded the 2016 Lanford Wilson Award from the Dramatist Guild, the 2016 Otis Gurnsey Award for Emerging Writer, and was awarded the prestigious 2014 Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for her play, I and You (also a Susan Smith Blackburn Blackburn and John Gassner Award finalist). "Gunderson's "Taming" is a laugh riot with some timely food for thought." - SF Chronicle

The Taming previews Wednesday, September 25thand officially opens on Thursday, September 26th with a special Pre-Party in the courtyard of the Robert Shackleton Playhouse sponsored by Seaside Cheese Co. and an After-Party at The Mad Batter. There will be a Best-Value Night on Friday, October 4th, a Cast & Crew Talk-Back on Friday, October 18th, and a Pay-What-You-Wish matinee on Sunday, October 20that 3:00 PM. For tickets or more information about The Tamingcall 609.770.8311 or visit capemaystage.org

Don't miss out on this extreme, wacky, and unpredictable production of The Taming only at Cape May Stage.





