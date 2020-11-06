Cape May Stage Presents A FALL TO REMEMBER: Virtual Broadway Series

It's the perfect time of year to sit back, relax, and let Cape May Stage give you a taste of Broadway that you have been missing.

Fall is a special time, full of changes, new memories, and new adventures. At its best it is glorious, a grand mosaic of color full of sunshine with cooler temperatures that invigorate. It's the perfect time of year to sit back, relax, and let Cape May Stage give you a taste of Broadway that you have been missing.

Cape May Stage, located in Cape May, NJ, presents, A Fall To Remember Virtual Broadway Series streaming right to you from the comfort of your own home. Each of these 3 performances, specially crafted only for Cape May Stage are only $25.00 each for a 1 week rental through Vimeo on Demand.

Jarrod & Kelli: Close to You is an intimate walk down memory lane as Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett perform songs that shaped their careers and relationship. One of Broadway's beloved young couples, Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett both have critically acclaimed solo concerts and duet performances throughout the country. Jarrod Spector was nominated for both a Tony and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his performance as Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of LES MISERABLES, and went on to play a record-breaking 1500 performances as Frankie Vallie in Jersey Boys on Broadway. He's been seen on the national tours of LES MISERABLES and Jersey Boys and in the off-Broadway productions of Hamlet. Kelli Barrett has been seen on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, Wicked, The Royal Family and Baby It's You!.Her Film/TV credits includes Emma, The Punisher, The Switch, Remember Me, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Mr. Popper's Penguins, Blue Bloods,The Good Wife and Blacklist: Redemption. Jarrod & Kelli: Close to You is only available through November. Don't delay.

Returning to Cape May Stage (Virtually) is Adam Pascal with his virtual concert Adam Pascal: "So Far... A Musical Retrospective". This intimate acoustic performance tells the story of his Broadway journey so far. From his first auditions and how he got into musical theatre to his many starring roles on Broadway, Adam shares performances and inside secrets from all of his hit shows. This special performance was created for Cape May Stage and isn't available anywhere else. Most fans will know Adam Pascal as part of theatrical history by creating the role of Roger Davis in Rent, earning Best Actor Tony nomination and reprising his performance in the 2005 movie adaptation. Pascal has since juggled a career as a concert and recording artist with leading roles on Broadway in Aida (Radames), Cabaret (Emcee), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Memphis (Huey Calhoun), Disaster! (Chad) and Something Rotten! (Shakespeare).

Finally, the legendary Ann Bergman captivates audiences with YOU'RE ALL THE WORLD TO ME: A Musical Travelogue from Porter to Puccini. Anna Bergman "thrills you with the sheer aural sensation of her voice" (THE WALL STREET JOURNAL) and has been hailed by THE WASHINGTON POST as "a vocal citizen of the world who triumphs in everything from Broadway tunes to opera arias and the sultry innuendoes of the cabaret chanteuse." She is an acclaimed cross-over vocalist and an actor who enjoys a career in concerts, theatre, opera, cabaret, with music festivals, symphony orchestras, on recordings and on television.

To rent Jarrod & Kelli: Close to You visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/igotyoubabe

To rent Adam Pascal: "So Far... A Musical Retrospective" visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/adampascalthejourney

To rent You're all the World to Me: A Musical Travleogue from Porter to Puccini visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/yourealltheworldtome

Tickets for Cape May Stage's Virtual Broadway Series are only $25.00 each, and the performance will remain available for on-demand viewing for 7 days.

If you would like additional information about the Virtual Broadway Series, Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater, or any special events please visit Cape May Stage's website @https://www.capemaystage.org/ or Cape May Stage's Facebook page for up to date information @capemaystage.

