CUENTOS DEL ÁRBOL to Open at Pushcart Players for Hispanic Heritage Month
The musical theater production features stories including The Garden of the Golden Oranges and Juan Bobo, designed to support Spanish language learners.
Pushcart Players will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Cuentos del Árbol, a musical theater production inspired by Spanish and Latin American folklore. To make the production accessible to more students and families, Pushcart Players is offering discounted performances throughout the month of October.
Cuentos del Árbol uses music, storytelling, dance, and theater to bring traditional stories from Spain and Latin America to life. The production is designed to enliven Spanish for students studying the language and to make theater accessible to students and families for whom English is a second language.
“Cuentos del Árbol is a wonderful way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with young audiences,” said Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director of Pushcart Players. “These are stories filled with humor, adventure, music, and lessons that children can connect with. We want as many students as possible to have the opportunity to experience them, which is why we're offering discounted performances throughout October.”
Support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State helps make Pushcart Players' educational theater programs available to students and communities throughout New Jersey.
Cuentos del Árbol: Stories from Spain and Latin America
Cuentos del Árbol draws from Spanish and Latin American folklore with stories that include “The Garden of the Golden Oranges,” a grand adventure set in Spain; and “Juan Bobo,” or Silly John, a traditional story with origins in both Mexico and Puerto Rico about a boy whose mistakes serve him well. The production also includes the timeless tale of “Little Red Riding Hood.”
Through these stories, Cuentos del Árbol introduces young audiences to the rich traditions of Spanish and Latin American folklore while exploring universal themes of family, courage, humor, perseverance, and learning from one's mistakes.
The production incorporates Spanish language to support students studying the language and provides an opportunity for audiences to experience Spanish in the context of live theater. It is also designed to be welcoming and accessible to students and families for whom English is a second language.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15 through October 15, recognizing the histories, cultures, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities in the United States.
For Pushcart, the month provides an opportunity to highlight a production that celebrates Spanish and Latin American traditions while bringing young audiences together through the shared experience of live theater.
“Everyone, everywhere has the right to the inspired learning power of theater,” said Whelihan. “Cuentos del Árbol allows students to experience another culture through music, language, and storytelling, while discovering that the themes in these stories are universal.”
Schools interested in bringing Cuentos del Árbol to their students can receive discounted performance rates for bookings throughout October. For information about October performances or any other program, contact Pushcart Players at 973-857-1115.
Photo Credit: Sam Tucker
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