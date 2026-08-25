A MORE PERFECT UNION Scholarships Funded by NJ State Bar Foundation

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Pushcart Players, the award-winning educational theater company serving young and family audiences, has received support from the New Jersey State Bar Foundation (NJSBF) to provide scholarships for underserved New Jersey schools to experience A MORE PERFECT UNION.

The funding will help bring live and virtual performances of A MORE PERFECT UNION to students across New Jersey, using music, storytelling, and theater to explore the founding of the United States, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the principles of democracy. The program encourages civic awareness, critical thinking, and a deeper understanding of students' roles as active citizens.

'NJ State Bar Foundation is making it possible for Pushcart Players to share what we love to do — use the power of theater to instruct, illuminate, and entertain,' said Paul Whelihan, producing artistic director of Pushcart Players. 'Elementary and middle schools throughout our home state will be able to access this learning opportunity because of NJSBF's enlightened support.'

The New Jersey State Bar Foundation is a nonprofit educational and philanthropic organization offering a wide variety of free law-related education programs and services for teachers and students throughout the Garden State. With the belief that informed citizens make better citizens, the Foundation works to help people better understand the laws and legal systems that affect their daily lives. Its programs include mock trial, law-related education, anti-bullying initiatives, and educational resources addressing issues such as social justice and voting.

A More Perfect Union and America's 250th Anniversary

A MORE PERFECT UNION begins performances in September 2026 as part of the nationwide celebration of the 250th anniversary of American independence and will tour throughout the 2026–27 school year.

Written by Ruth Fost and Carole Wechter, A MORE PERFECT UNION is a spirited folk musical that introduces young audiences to the people and events that led to the writing and signing of the U.S. Constitution. Through music, dance, and storytelling, the production explores the challenges and triumphs faced by the citizens and leaders of a fledgling nation as they navigated war, rebellion, and the creation of a new government.

Audiences follow four relatable characters — Benjamin, Rebecca, Luke, and Abby — as they experience pivotal moments in early American history, from the Boston Tea Party and the Revolutionary War to Shays' Rebellion and the Constitutional Convention of 1787. Authentic period folk songs, lively choreography, and innovative sets and costumes transform history into a dynamic, personal, and inspiring theatrical experience.

At its heart, A MORE PERFECT UNION celebrates the creativity, resilience, and determination of ordinary Americans who helped shape the extraordinary ideals of liberty, justice, and unity. The production not only entertains but also encourages students to consider their own roles as active citizens and their ability to help shape the future.

Following each performance, students have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with the cast, allowing them to further explore the history, Constitution, and themes presented in the production.

About Pushcart Players

Pushcart Players is New Jersey's premier touring theater company specializing in arts education for young people. Twice nominated for an Emmy, Pushcart is the recipient of numerous state and private awards recognizing excellence and innovation in educational theater.

Founded in 1974, Pushcart brings substantive musical theater, workshops, and residencies to young people in schools and theaters nationwide. The company has traveled more than 2.6 million miles throughout the United States and abroad, performing everywhere from rural schools to the White House.

Equity, diversity, access, and inclusion are central to Pushcart Players' programming and mission.

'Everyone, everywhere has the right to the inspired learning power of theater,' said Whelihan. 'While the study of theater is valuable in and of itself, there is the added benefit of learning about history, human values, responsible behavior, and social ideals. NJSBF is joining Pushcart in reaching and engaging New Jersey's diverse population.'

For more information about A MORE PERFECT UNION or any Pushcart Players program or service, visit pushcartplayers.org, email information@pushcartplayers.org, or call 973-857-1115.

Support

As a social-profit organization, Pushcart Players' programs are made possible in part through the support of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, Pine Tree Foundation of NY, New Jersey Cultural Trust, New Jersey State Bar Foundation, Actors' Equity Foundation, ADP Foundation, Children's Theatre Foundation of America, The Community Foundation of New Jersey, EJ Grassmann Trust, Fylstra & Associates, Hyde & Watson Foundation, The Montclair Foundation, The Sosland Foundation, The Turrell Fund for Children, The Whitehill Foundation, and numerous individual contributors.

Photo Credit: Sam Tucker



Photo Credit: Sam Tucker

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