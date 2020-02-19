COUNTESS LUANN & FRIENDS Will Head to the Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre presents Countess Luann & Friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

An original cast member of one of the most successful franchises in television history, The Real Housewives of New York, LuAnn de Lesseps was just ranked the #1 Housewife by TV Guide, topping all 46 housewives across all franchised cities. The model-turned-Countess has transformed her career as a nurse, author, philanthropist, actress, now into a wildly successful cabaret star.

In 2017, Luann made her cabaret debut with #CountessAndFriends selling out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City. The show has since received rave reviews from Vanity Fair and The New York Times. Due to its success, Live Nation signed Luann to a multi-show deal for an expanded national tour where she continues to sell out venues coast to coast. Luann is now preparing for her second iteration of the tour with her new show, "Marry, F**k, Kill" which her fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Her globally recognized hit songs "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie," and "Girl Code" have been streamed and downloaded tens of millions of times and resulted in her own Pandora station. Over the summer, Luann released her latest dance hit "Feelin' Jovani" to mass fanfare. Continuing in her musical success, Luann recently teamed up with Grammy-Award winning songwriter Desmond Child (Barbara Streisand, Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, Ricky Martin) on her much-anticipated new dance single "Viva La Diva" set to release in the spring.



Paramount Theatre, along with the adjacent Convention Hall and the Grand Arcade connecting the two, is one of the most majestic landmarks in New Jersey. Over the years, this historic entertainment venue has hosted legendary performances by Tony Bennett, Rufus Wainwright, and Bruce Springsteen, just to name a few. With a seating capacity of approximately 1,600 guests, the legendary Paramount Theatre offers superior acoustics and stage visibility as well as a unique atmosphere that has been described as being simultaneously grand and intimate. Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com or the Stone Pony box office. For more information about Paramount Theatre, visit apboardwalk.com

Asbury Park, which sits 50 minutes from Yew York's Lincoln Tunnel and an hour from Philadelphia by car, is a city on the rise. In 2017 it has been the recipient of an avalanche of media including being named 'Coolest Small Town in America' by Budget Travel Magazine and 'Best Boardwalk in America' from Bella Magazine. Eater states "Asbury Park has become the hottest dining destination", one of the 'Best Place to Travel Worldwide" by Travel + Leisure, "16 Places everyone will be talking about in 2017, by Yahoo, and 'Best Weekend Getaway' by Timeout, just to name a few.

Tickets: https://apboardwalk.com/happenings/#countess-luann-friends-1595097000





