CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is Coming to the State Theatre

State Theatre New Jersey presents Cirque Dreams Holidaze on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8pm and Thursday, December 9 at 8pm. This holiday spectacular wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family. Tickets range from $40-$98.

The one and only Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as "A delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleigh load." It's a show everyone will enjoy," raved BroadwayWorld of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center," Washington Post. The Tennessean proclaimed it "A dazzling Holidaze Spectacle...for both young and old" at the Grand Ole Opry House.

As lights dim and music plays, a fantastical cast of holiday storybook characters come to life presenting an elaborate wonderland, invoking the stories behind a child's eye as they dream on the most magical of nights. Ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins, reindeer, ethereal aerialists, gingerbread people, carolers, and colossal ornaments fly, balance, juggle, and stretch imaginations.

Audiences nationwide will celebrate this most wonderful time of the year with over 20 of the world's critically acclaimed and accomplished artists and circus acts all gift-wrapped in over 300 imaginative and one-of-a-kind costume designs. Broadway singers perform original music along with new twists on seasonal favorites such as "Deck The Halls," "Winter Wonderland," and "Jingle Bell Rock."

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and venues worldwide. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, the New York Times, and Today Show. Cirque Dreams is critically acclaimed for imagining, creating, and producing whimsical theatrical spectacles of traditional European circus arts infused with American contemporary circus wrapped in a Broadway-style musical.

Brand titles include the Broadway Hit Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, Cirque Dreams Rocks, and Cirque Dreams Revealed. Cirque Dreams Holidaze continues touring the U.S. with multiple productions. In the years between 2017-2019, Cirque Dreams Unwrapped presented Holiday shows at Gaylord Palms Resort, Orlando and Gaylord National, DC. Cirque Dreams production has produced a variety of distinctive Cirque Dreams shows for Norwegian Cruise Lines. In 2019, Armed Forces Entertainment presented Cirque Dreams Stars & Stripes for military service members and their families. For more information, visit www.cirqueproductions.com.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and will celebrate its 100th Anniversary in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally as a silent film and vaudeville palace. Recognizing the historic significance of the theater, PBS honored State Theatre New Jersey by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.