CHRIS PINNELLA: A NIGHT OF CLASSICS to Play St. Philomena's Church

The show will take place Saturday October 10th at 6:00pm.

Join nationally acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) + his 9-piece orchestra as they present, "A Night of Classics" live and outside on the property of St. Philomena's Church in Livingston, NJ on Saturday October 10th at 6:00pm.

Let Pinnella and his musicians take you on a musical journey through the decades with their set list of iconic, beautiful and uplifting songs by classic artists and groups such as: The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Andrea Bocelli, The Righteous Brothers and more. The singer's oft requested version of the Leonard Cohen classic, 'Hallelujah' will be on tap for the evening as well special guest vocalist Chloe Lowery, who has toured with the likes of Yanni, Chris Botti, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, in addition to Broadway's 'Rocktopia', join Pinnella on stage for several duets throughout the evening.

The concert is being presented via Catholic Charities as their 3rd Annual Benefit Concert for the Homeless.

Maintaining the non-profit's essential services for those most in need has been a tremendous challenge as a result of Covid-19. Coordinating this outdoor show will help provide some essential underwriting for critically needed operations, programs, and the organization's urgent needs shopping fund, while offering an uplifting live musical escape for all attendees.

Passes are available per car, with a maximum of four people, and are $250 for front rows (Sold Out), $150 for middle rows, and $100 for back rows in St. Philomena's parking lot. Only registered cars will be permitted into the parking area. Cars will be spaced for social distancing with an adjacent spot provided for lawn chairs.

As of Sept. 28 there are no $250 spaces available, and only four (4) $150 spaces and fifteen (15) $100 spaces left. Be sure to scroll to the bottom of the order form to access both the $150 and $100 option.

Once you are registered a more detailed listing of all the safety protocols will be provided. Several food trucks will be on site providing a variety of eating options. Due to social distancing requirements, parking spots are very limited so you are encouraged to get one as early as possible.

Ticketmaster says, "Pinnella has been compared to vocal superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble, but there is no doubt about the fact that Pinnella has a style that is completely his own. Every time he takes the stage he proves that he's one of the strongest forces in the classical crossover realm. His strikingly rich vocals and stage charisma are unmatched."

Opportunities to purchase sponsorships via our ticketing website (see link below): Gold Level for $5,000 or Silver Level for $2,500. .

Sponsors to-date: Presenting: New Jersey Imaging Network; Gold: Quick Copper Communications, United Healthcare, Investors Bank, Goya Foods, Jackson Lewis, Christina & David McAleer & Do Good Auto Coalition; Silver: Catholic Cemeteries, Place Vendome-Summit, Rendina Real Estate, St. Peter's University, St. Barnabas Medical Center, Accurate Diagnostic Labs and Kelly & Matthew Fulton., along with the County of Essex and the Town of Livingston and St. Philomena's Parish.

Chris Pinnella: A Night of Classics play St. Philomena's Church (parking lot) in Livingston, NJ on SATURDAY OCTOBER 10TH. Gates Open at 4:00pm / Concert begins at 6:00pm.

Ticket Levels: $250 Front Row Parking (Sold Out), $150 Mid-Level Parking (4 Spots Available), $100 Rear Level Parking (15 Spots Available). For Tickets & Sponsorship Information head to: www.ccanconcert2020.givesmart.com or call the Box Office at: (973) 818-4060

