CHANTICLEER IN CONCERT to Play St Mary's Abbey In Morristown, NJ

The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will be performing at St. Mary's Abbey in Morristown, NJ on Saturday, July 22, 7:00 PM.

The concert is being presented by Music in the Somerset Hills (MISH), a nonprofit dedicated to bringing quality musical programs to the area.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, and named after the clear-singing rooster in Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, Chanticleer consists of twelve male voices ranging from countertenor to bass.

They are internationally renowned for the seamless blend of their Signature Sound, which often includes a barbershop quartet-like texture.

Hailed as "the world's reigning male chorus" by The New Yorker, Chanticleer's wide-ranging repertoire encompasses everything from Renaissance masterworks to distinctive arrangements of jazz, spirituals, and gospel.

Their mission as an ensemble is to "promote the power of music to inspire and unify," demonstrated by their commitment to the regular commissioning of new works by living composers.

Their latest program of songs that they're bringing to St. Mary's Abbey, titled Labyrinths, explores the journey through life's labyrinth and the storms that arise on the way.

Chanticleer Music Director, Tim Keeler, explains: "Labyrinths is about the twists and turns we take in our lives - some expected, some unexpected. Everybody's labyrinth is different, and this program offers us a chance to explore those unique trajectories across cultures and time."

The music to be performed will touch on the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt, Icarus's ill-fated flight to the sun, the unforeseeable twists and turns of ordinary life, and the final return home.

Past Chanticleer commissions by Stephen Paulus and Zhou Tian will be featured along with an eclectic selection of music from Josquin des Prez, Joni Mitchell, Caroline Shaw, George Walker, Trevor Weston, and more.

General admission, VIP, and FREE student tickets (up to college senior) are available online and at the door. For more information and to reserve tickets in advance, visit Click Here.