CHANTICLEER IN CONCERT to Play St Mary's Abbey In Morristown, NJ

The concert is being presented by Music in the Somerset Hills (MISH), a nonprofit dedicated to bringing quality musical programs to the area.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company Photo 1 Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates Photo 3 The Eagles Set Final Tour Dates
Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater Photo 4 Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater

CHANTICLEER IN CONCERT to Play St Mary's Abbey In Morristown, NJ

The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer will be performing at St. Mary's Abbey in Morristown, NJ on Saturday, July 22, 7:00 PM.

The concert is being presented by Music in the Somerset Hills (MISH), a nonprofit dedicated to bringing quality musical programs to the area.

Founded in San Francisco in 1978, and named after the clear-singing rooster in Chaucer's Canterbury Tales, Chanticleer consists of twelve male voices ranging from countertenor to bass.

They are internationally renowned for the seamless blend of their Signature Sound, which often includes a barbershop quartet-like texture.

Hailed as "the world's reigning male chorus" by The New Yorker, Chanticleer's wide-ranging repertoire encompasses everything from Renaissance masterworks to distinctive arrangements of jazz, spirituals, and gospel.

Their mission as an ensemble is to "promote the power of music to inspire and unify," demonstrated by their commitment to the regular commissioning of new works by living composers.

Their latest program of songs that they're bringing to St. Mary's Abbey, titled Labyrinths, explores the journey through life's labyrinth and the storms that arise on the way.

Chanticleer Music Director, Tim Keeler, explains: "Labyrinths is about the twists and turns we take in our lives - some expected, some unexpected. Everybody's labyrinth is different, and this program offers us a chance to explore those unique trajectories across cultures and time."

The music to be performed will touch on the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt, Icarus's ill-fated flight to the sun, the unforeseeable twists and turns of ordinary life, and the final return home.

Past Chanticleer commissions by Stephen Paulus and Zhou Tian will be featured along with an eclectic selection of music from Josquin des Prez, Joni Mitchell, Caroline Shaw, George Walker, Trevor Weston, and more.

General admission, VIP, and FREE student tickets (up to college senior) are available online and at the door. For more information and to reserve tickets in advance, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Experience Two River Theaters 12th Annual Crossing Borders Cruzando Fronteras Festival Photo
Experience Two River Theater's 12th Annual Crossing Borders Cruzando Fronteras Festival

Join Two River Theater for their 12th Annual Crossing Borders Cruzando Fronteras Festival! Immerse yourself in a celebration of art, culture, and diversity with performances, exhibits, and more. Don't miss out on this highly acclaimed event.

2
DEPTHS OF WIKIPEDIA Comes to NJPAC in September Photo
DEPTHS OF WIKIPEDIA Comes to NJPAC in September

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents  Depths of Wikipedia Live, a stage version of the social media sensation on Friday, September 15 at 7:00 p.m.

3
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Grant Award from The Summit Foundation Photo
Visual Arts Center of New Jersey Receives Grant Award from The Summit Foundation

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) was recently awarded a grant from The Summit Foundation in the amount of $13,250 to support five of VACNJ’s community programs.

4
Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Produced By The MAC Players Photo
Photos: First Look at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Produced By The MAC Players

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center will make a splash this summer with The SpongeBob Musical, a stunning, all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show running over two weekends, July 14–16 and July 21–23. Check out the production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Quartet
Princeton Summer Theater (7/06-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mike Marino for President 2024
Surflight Theatre (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anthony Murphy
Cape May Stage (7/30-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You