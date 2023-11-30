Broadway Night Comes To The Mile Square Theatre Next Week

The one performance will be on Monday, December 4 at 8 p.m.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

Mile Square Theatre has announced their annual holiday benefit:  BROADWAY NIGHT! BROADWAY NIGHT will play one night only at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). The one performance will be on Monday, December 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $150 and available at milesquaretheatre.org

Broadway Night is an annual event at Mile Square Theatre, during which Broadway performers sing a few songs for our audience in our small space. “Often, we pay the same ticket price - $150 - to see a show on Broadway, but we can't even see the performers' eyes. In our O'Connor Theatre, audiences can see their favorites close up,” says Kevin R. Free, Artistic Director of Mile Square Theatre. 

This year's diverse cast has includes Drew Gehling (Waitress; Almost Famous);  Hobokenite Nirvaan Pal  (School of Rock; 13 The Film); Kennedy Kanagawa (Into The Woods); Zonya Love (The Color Purple; Beetlejuice); Leenya Rideout (Cabaret; Company); Kevin R. Free (The Fantasticks; Taking A Chance on Love); and Trista Dollison (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory; Oklahoma - 2019 Revival). Musical Direction and Accompaniment by Composer George Luton  (More Than This World; Move Meant).

 

Additionally, the cast will be joined by Rob Schiffmann (Broadway's Next Hit Musical), who will improvise a song for the audience member who pledges the highest donation!  Arielle Legere is the Production Stage Manager. 

Tickets are $150 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. 




