Broad Street Players Brings FEFU AND HER FRIENDS To The James Ward Mansion This August

"My husband married me to have a constant reminder of how loathsome women are."

This August 15, 16, & 17, the Broad Street Players brings María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends to the James Ward Mansion in Westfield, New Jersey.

Originally premiered by the New York Theatre Strategy in May 1977 at the Relativity Media Lab, María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends is an unsettling, funny, joyful, stark cry to the Universe that endures because it is both deeply familiar and unknowable. 1935, a stately home in New England gathers eight women; eight friends, all uniquely brilliant and facing some kind of spiritual reckoning. The women seek to understand themselves and each other through an unraveling of questions, games and provocative conversations. A man or two might be mentioned, briefly, but never seen. The audience is a welcome observer and over-hearer as they roam through Stephany "Fefu" Beckmann's home.

This immersive but not interactive show features performances from Delia Frances, Paloma Garcia, Julia Bedeian, Aubrey Tierney, Kayla Fontana, Genevieve Maiden, Michela Richards, and Lauren Gmelich. The creative team is composed of Naomi Livingstone (Director), Sabrina Carlier (Assistant Director), Montgomery Sutton (Music Director), Elena Dure McGuigan (Stage Manager), Mya Rosado-Tran (Costume Designer), Olivia Ebel (Producer), and McKenzie Waddell (Producer).

Learn more about the production and purchase tickets here: https://broadstreet.booktix.com/dept/main/e/FEFU2

Broad Street Players was created for youth, by youth with an aim at bringing our community together through the arts. At a time when the world needed it most, we decided to put our dreams into action and create professional, meaningful theatre thanks to the generous aid of local community members. We were thrilled to put up our first production, LES MISERABLES, in the summer of 2021, and since then have been eager to continue working. In anticipation of future productions and endeavors, we decided to create the Broad Street Players. As a group, we are beyond excited for what is to come and to further unite our community through theatre.

