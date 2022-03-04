Boogie Wonder Band to Play at Resorts Casino Hotel

The Boogie Wonder Band is returning to Resorts Casino Hotel on Saturday, May 28th for a performance beginning at 8:00pm inside the Superstar Theater. Fans can dance and sing with the popular band as they play their disco hits. Ticket prices are $55.00, $45.00, and $35.00 and will go on sale Saturday, March 5th via ticketmaster.comhttp://ticketmaster.com.

The Boogie Wonder Band arrived via a time machine because this 10-piece band busts out funk-a-licious grooves and disco-strutting jams like they are straight from the 1970s and 80s. Each member dons eye-popping Las Vegas-inspired costumes and flashy personas to channel the era with a full throttle high-octane live show. They're not just from another country; they're from another decade when Disco ruled the dance floors!

Boogie Wonder Band won "Entertainer of the Year" at the Canadian Event Industry Award 2015, in 2016 were named one of the top 5 Hottest Canadian Event & Party Bands and the only 70'S cover band featured in the prestigious event and meeting professional magazine BizBash "Retro Entertainment" and in 2017 they finally made it to the infamous Page Six of the New York Post!

