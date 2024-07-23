Bob Costas, Al Franken And More Headline The 2024-2025 Drew Forum Lecture Series At Mayo Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drew University has announced its 2024-2025 Drew Forum series at Mayo Performing Arts Center with three events being held in collaboration with MPAC.

From past and future presidents and vice presidents, to comedians, journalists, and Pulitzer Prize-winning historians, each year the Drew Forum cedes the stage to unique perspectives, thought leaders, and changemakers.

The 2024-2025 series features:

Bob Costas: Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Al Franken: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Andy Borowitz: Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Tickets are $39-$79 and go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 am at www.MayoArts.Org, by calling the MPAC Box Office at 973-539-8008.

"We are excited to bring a prestigious group of speakers to the Drew University and local communities this season, and are very pleased to have a venue like MPAC hosting each event,” said Hilary L. Link, PhD, President of Drew University.

“MPAC is thrilled to be partnering again with Drew University to host these three world-renowned speakers who will share fascinating, timely and interesting stories about the worlds of sports, politics and culture,” said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC.

About the speakers:

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Bob Costas has won 29 Emmy awards – more than any sports broadcaster. His versatility has been recognized with awards and nominations in the categories of hosting, play-by-play, writing, journalism, interviewing, news and entertainment. Bob's peers have named him the “National Sportscaster of the Year” a record eight times. He has been elected to the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame and the broadcasters' wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Former Senator and comedian Al Franken delves into the critical issues of the country with humor and insight, emphasizing the need for collective action to safeguard the nation's foundation. Through a blend of personal experience, satire, and sharp analysis, he urges all Americans to recognize their power for positive change. The message is clear, and often funny,: it's time to speak up and shape the future of democracy.

Andy Borowitz

Monday, April 28, 2025 at 7:30 pm

Andy Borowitz is an award-winning comedian and New York Times bestselling author. He is the creator of The Borowitz Report, a news satire site with millions of readers around the world. He has contributed humor to The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, for which he has written over a thousand pieces. He is the first-ever winner of the National Press Club's humor award.

Comments