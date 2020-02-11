Black Box PAC's Production of PYGMALION Encores In NYC! Englewood, NJ & New York, NY: Black Box Performing Arts Center's new production of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion is coming back for an encore performance, this time in NYC!

This intimate and immersive show will play for three nights at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe this March. Pygmalion is the play that inspired the hit Broadway musical My Fair Lady, but in this version Eliza Doolittle is nobody's lady. This production gives you a closer look at Henry Higgins' wild experiment than you've ever seen before.

BBPAC's production is directed by Matt Okin, Stage Managed by Anthony Altavilla, and features the talents of Zach Abraham, Stacy Cancelarich, Michael Gardiner, Kentrell Loftin, Danielle MacMath, Sean Mannix, Ellen Revesz, Ilana Schimmel, Laurence Wallace, and Katherine Anne Marie as Eliza Doolittle. Pygmalion is sponsored in part by Dance Art Creative Center, Bauer Printing, and Mike Pessolano of Friedburg Properties.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door, per availability: www.nuyorican.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You