Billy Ocean To Perform At Kean University

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Grammy-winning recording artist Billy Ocean will perform at Kean University on April 2 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Kean Stage series. The concert will take place at Wilkins Theatre in Union, New Jersey.

Ocean, a British singer and songwriter, rose to international prominence with hits including Love Really Hurts Without You, Caribbean Queen, Loverboy, and Suddenly. His career includes multiple chart-topping singles in both the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance for Caribbean Queen.

Additional notable songs include When the Going Gets Tough (The Tough Get Going), featured in the film Jewel of the Nile, along with There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry) and Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car. His recordings have achieved multi-platinum success and remained on the charts internationally.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Avenue in Union, New Jersey. Tickets range from $82 to $98 and are available at keanstage.com or by calling the box office at (908) 737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.SEO BLURB: