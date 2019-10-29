Bickford Benefit Concert Announced Monday, November 4

The Bickford Theatre at The Morris Museum has long been a destination for music lovers.

On Monday, November 4th, a dazzling array of All-Star performers familiar to Bickford audiences will be on hand for this tuneful evening.

They include: Randy Reinhart, cornet. Herb Gardner, trombone, Dan Levinson, clarinet/tenor sax, Mark Shane, piano, Molly Ryan, guitar/vocals, Tal Ronen, bass and Matt Hoffmann, drums.

Proceeds for the evening will help to ensure that Bickford continues to present the best in theater, dance and music.

Before your show, enjoy a boxed meal created by Chef Andrew Pantano of Culinary Creations. Dine in the Museum's elegant Court or North Gallery and choose from three delectable options.

On-line ticket sales end two hours prior to a performance. At that time, please call the Box Office for tickets at 973.971.3706. Members: $20, Non-Members: $25. Get tickets. Order a pre-performance boxed meal.





