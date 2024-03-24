Bernadette Peters, Lisa Loeb and Lyle Lovett, and More to Play MPAC in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MPAC's May lineup features Bernadette Peters, Buddy Guy, Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb and more. The end of the month kicks off our 10th annual Spring production, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, which will run for five performances May 31-June 2.

Ticketed MPAC events:

TAIKOPROJECT

Thursday, May 2 at 7 pm

TAIKOPROJECT has astonished audiences worldwide since 2000 with their unique blend of traditional taiko and innovative aesthetics. Percussive power, dynamic music and graceful choreography work together to weave a gorgeous narrative you'll have to see (and hear!) to believe! “This ain't your mama's taiko, but it may be your hip, younger cousin's” -- LA Weekly.

$29-$59

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell

Friday, May 3 at 8 pm

Eight-time Grammy-winner Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago's fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city's halcyon days of electric blues. This is your last chance to see this blues legend as he embarks on his farewell tour.

With special guest Bobby Rush.

$69-$129 LIMITED TICKETS

Taylor Simon King: A Celebration of Three American Troubadours

Saturday, May 4 at 8 pm

Taylor Simon King celebrates the music of pop icons James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King with unique arrangements, fan favorites and engaging storytelling, as performed by James Gedeon, Lisa Sherman and Alice Leon.

$29-$49

Charlotte's Web

Thursday, May 9 at 4 pm (Sensory Friendly)

A creative "spin" on a classic tale! This reimagined production based on E.B. White's book tells the treasured story of selfless love and the true meaning of friendship. Join Charlotte, Wilbur, and their farm animal friends in this terrific tale of bravery and hopefulness. Recommended for ages 4 to 10. Approximate Running Time: 60 Minutes

$15-$20

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players present The Pirates of Penzance

Friday, May 10 at 8 pm

Join the band of swashbuckling buccaneers, bumbling British bobbies, frolicsome Victorian maidens and the delightfully dotty “model of a modern Major-General” for a rollicking romp over the rocky coast of Cornwall. This exuberant musical theater masterpiece resonates with classic elegance and power while maintaining a contemporary sense of humor to keep the Pirates exciting and vibrant to modern audiences.

$39-$79

Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb: In Conversation and Song

Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 pm

Two iconic songwriters share the stage, trade songs and swap stories. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music by fusing elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, known for such hits as “Stay (I Missed You)” and “Do You Sleep?” and “I Do,” continues to craft irresistible pop songs for the 21st century.

$59-$99

Friday, May 17 at 8 pm

Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert and on recordings. One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tonys, a Golden Globe, two Grammys and three Emmy nominations.

$69-$109

Special Event: MPAC 10th Annual Spring Production

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Friday, May 31 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 1 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 2 at 12 pm (sensory friendly) and 5:30 pm

Experience the romance and enchantment of Disney's Beauty and the Beast! Based on the classic animated feature film, this timeless musical love story is filled with unforgettable characters, lavish sets and costumes, and dazzling production numbers!

$29-$49

Lead Sponsor: Trend Motors

Guest Attractions:

New Jersey Symphony: Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne: Beethoven's "Eroica"

Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 pm

Markus Stenz - Conductor Jeremy Denk - Piano

Information at Njsymphony.org

New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (Full-Length)

Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 19 at 2 pm

Restaged by Artistic Director Maria Kowroski, New Jersey Ballet will present the updated production of The Sleeping Beauty modeled after the original choreography of Marius Petipa; a three-act ballet that will take you on an engaging trip through the classic fairy tale.

$39-$69

About MPAC

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.