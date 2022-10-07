Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BergenPAC Show Choir To Join Headliners Onstage Again

Mania: The ABBA Tribute will perform at bergenPAC on Oct. 28, 2022.

Oct. 07, 2022  

bergenPAC has announced that its Performing Arts School Show Choir will take the stage with MANIA: The ABBA Tribute as part of the theater's grand reopening this Fall.

bergenPAC undertook a major renovation project earlier this year to upgrade its facilities and restore the theater's historic ornamental elements. The improvements include a larger lobby with additional restrooms and concession stands. Restrooms are also being added to the mezzanine level. Inside the auditorium, patrons will enjoy new comfortable seats and an exciting lineup of bergenPAC favorites and diverse headliners.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute will perform at bergenPAC on Oct. 28, 2022. Tickets are available at www.bergenpac.org.

The Show Choir is part of The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC's Young Professionals Vocal Academy. Teens can audition to join the group, which offers unique opportunities to share bergenPAC's Taub Stage with headliners. Past performances have included Foreigner, The Irish Tenors, The Midtown Men, and Kristin Chenoweth. The Choir also sings at a variety of community events.

The Young Professionals Vocal Academy is led by Amelia DeMayo, a renown veteran voice coach. Together with her skilled co-teachers Liliana Sotirova, Gulnara Mitzanova, and Glenn Gordon, the program uses a holistic approach to prepare children aged 5 through college. Both the recreational singer and those on a professional track are mentored and given career guidance to reach their full potential.

Current academy students recently performed in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway (Vince Ermita as Young Simba) and NBC's Annie Live! (Felice Kakaletris and Sophie Knapp as the orphans Molly and July). DeMayo's students have also appeared in productions on Broadway, regional theatre and national tours, including Dear Evan Hansen, School of Rock, Kinky Boots, and A Bronx Tale, and the international tour of Les Misérable. Many also do voice-over work for children's animated features, including Pinkalicious and Nella the Princess Knight.

Her students have also been accepted into prestigious pre-college, college and conservatory programs, including NYU's Tisch School of Performing Arts, The Manhattan School of Music, The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Northwestern University, The University of Michigan and Pennsylvania State University's B.F.A. program at State College, PA.

To purchase tickets for MANIA: The ABBA Tribute, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.





