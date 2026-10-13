Bergen County Players Will Host Halloween Night Bash and Steve Rosen Talkback at DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
The fast-paced farce, directed by Perry Award-winner Ray Yucis, will include a costume contest, photo ops, and ticket bundle offers for adult audiences.
Bergen County Players will host two special events for adults this Halloween weekend. On Saturday, October 31, once the neighborhood trick-or-treating wraps up, BCP will host a special Halloween Night Bash: "Bites, Frights & Prize Night" for those attending the show (doors open at 7:30PM) followed on Sunday, November 1st by an exclusive post-Dracula talkback with the show's celebrated actor, writer, co-creator Steve Rosen.
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a fast-paced, hilarious reinvention of Bram Stoker's classic vampire legend opening October 24th at the Little Firehouse Theatre. Directed by Perry Award-winner Ray Yucis, the rapid-fire farce features lightning-fast quick changes, clever pop culture references, and non-stop comedic theatrical virtuosity.
Halloween Night Bash: "Bites, Frights & Prize Night"
Saturday, October 31 at 8:00 PM
Once the candy bowls are empty and the porch lights go off across town, BCP invites grown-ups to extend their Halloween festivities with an unforgettable evening of comedy, community, contests, and extra value:
"Trick-or-Treat" Ticket Bundle: Bring your coven to see Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors! Use promo code SPOOKY4 at checkout to unlock a 4-for-3 ticket offer (Buy 3 tickets, get 1 FREE)-ideal for couples doubling up, groups of friends, and theater lovers.
Costume Contest & Pre-Show "Red Carpet": Audience members are encouraged to arrive in costume (vampires, gothic glam, or classic horror). The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to a future 94th Season BCP production, plus a BCP concession gift pack.
Post-Show Photo Ops: All costume contest participants are invited on stage for exclusive post-show photo opportunities with select cast members.
Complimentary "Vampire Treat": Every ticket holder will receive a complimentary trick-or-treat candy bag, courtesy of BCP.
Exclusive Steve Rosen Talkback
Sunday, November 1 at 7:00 PM
Immediately following the 7:00 PM performance on Sunday, November 1st, co-creator Steve Rosen will provide unique insights into the creation, comedic timing, and development of his smash-hit comedy. Talkback included with the price of a ticket.
Rosen previously collaborated with Gordon Greenberg on the musical The Secret of My Success (co-book, Joseph Jefferson nomination), the plays Crime and Punishment, a Comedy (Old Globe) and Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG Christmas Show (Old Globe, George Street Playhouse), as well as the podcasts Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors and Rolling Calls (Broadway Podcast Network). Their newest play, Holy Moses, A Comedy of Biblical Proportions, had its world premiere in May of 2026 at The Old Globe.
As an actor, Rosen originated principal roles in the Broadway productions of Monty Python's Spamalot, Aaron Sorkin's The Farnsworth Invention, and played Benny Southstreet in Guys and Dolls. He has appeared on dozens of television shows (including playing the same lawyer on Law & Order: SVU a dozen times) and has been featured in films by acclaimed directors Woody Allen, Barry Levinson, and Todd Solondz, among others.
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