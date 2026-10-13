Bergen County Players Will Host Halloween Night Bash and Steve Rosen Talkback at DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

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Bergen County Players will host two special events for adults this Halloween weekend. On Saturday, October 31, once the neighborhood trick-or-treating wraps up, BCP will host a special Halloween Night Bash: "Bites, Frights & Prize Night" for those attending the show (doors open at 7:30PM) followed on Sunday, November 1st by an exclusive post-Dracula talkback with the show's celebrated actor, writer, co-creator Steve Rosen.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a fast-paced, hilarious reinvention of Bram Stoker's classic vampire legend opening October 24th at the Little Firehouse Theatre. Directed by Perry Award-winner Ray Yucis, the rapid-fire farce features lightning-fast quick changes, clever pop culture references, and non-stop comedic theatrical virtuosity.

Halloween Night Bash: "Bites, Frights & Prize Night"

Saturday, October 31 at 8:00 PM

Once the candy bowls are empty and the porch lights go off across town, BCP invites grown-ups to extend their Halloween festivities with an unforgettable evening of comedy, community, contests, and extra value:

"Trick-or-Treat" Ticket Bundle: Bring your coven to see Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors! Use promo code SPOOKY4 at checkout to unlock a 4-for-3 ticket offer (Buy 3 tickets, get 1 FREE)-ideal for couples doubling up, groups of friends, and theater lovers.

Costume Contest & Pre-Show "Red Carpet": Audience members are encouraged to arrive in costume (vampires, gothic glam, or classic horror). The Grand Prize winner will receive two tickets to a future 94th Season BCP production, plus a BCP concession gift pack.

Post-Show Photo Ops: All costume contest participants are invited on stage for exclusive post-show photo opportunities with select cast members.

Complimentary "Vampire Treat": Every ticket holder will receive a complimentary trick-or-treat candy bag, courtesy of BCP.

Exclusive Steve Rosen Talkback

Sunday, November 1 at 7:00 PM

Immediately following the 7:00 PM performance on Sunday, November 1st, co-creator Steve Rosen will provide unique insights into the creation, comedic timing, and development of his smash-hit comedy. Talkback included with the price of a ticket.

Rosen previously collaborated with Gordon Greenberg on the musical The Secret of My Success (co-book, Joseph Jefferson nomination), the plays Crime and Punishment, a Comedy (Old Globe) and Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG Christmas Show (Old Globe, George Street Playhouse), as well as the podcasts Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors and Rolling Calls (Broadway Podcast Network). Their newest play, Holy Moses, A Comedy of Biblical Proportions, had its world premiere in May of 2026 at The Old Globe.

As an actor, Rosen originated principal roles in the Broadway productions of Monty Python's Spamalot, Aaron Sorkin's The Farnsworth Invention, and played Benny Southstreet in Guys and Dolls. He has appeared on dozens of television shows (including playing the same lawyer on Law & Order: SVU a dozen times) and has been featured in films by acclaimed directors Woody Allen, Barry Levinson, and Todd Solondz, among others.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 14 Hrs 46 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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