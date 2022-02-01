Bergen County Players Will Continue Live In-Person Performances With MOON OVER BUFFALO

Bergen County Players will present the knockout, mile-a-minute, show-within-a-show-stopping MOON OVER BUFFALO, opening on February 12.

Performances will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, February 12 thru March 5 (Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2pm). Tickets to MOON OVER BUFFALO, priced at $22 for Fridays/Saturdays and $18 for Sundays, may be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, or by leaving a message with the box office at 201-261-4200.



Ken Ludwig has had six shows on Broadway, seven in London's West End, and many of his works have become a standard part of the American repertoire. His 28 plays and musicals have been performed in over 30 countries in more than 20 languages, and are produced throughout the United States every night of the year.



Set in a theater green room in 1953 Buffalo, NY, MOON OVER BUFFALO is a "comedy [that] has audiences rolling in the aisles." (New York Post) With over-the-top comic antics, running gags, and hilarious misunderstandings, the trials and tribulations of fading stars George and Charlotte Hay are on full display as they try to keep things together before a famed director arrives to see them perform. From pregnant trysts, unexpected love triangles, and a drunk leading man, anything and everything can and does go wrong. Two-time Tony-nominated MOON OVER BUFFALO wowed Broadway audiences and was by far the year's "...funniest, most enjoyable lighthearted play." (Entertainment Weekly).



MOON OVER BUFFALO will be directed by Rachel Alt of Ridgefield. Rachel's previous directing credits include Circle Mirror Transformation, Cymbeline, Winter's Tale, and Twelfth Night. "My objective was to bring this comedy of mistaken identity, drunkenness, infidelity, and slamming doors to its knees with deftly performed double takes, slow burns, and pratfalls," says Alt. "I personally enjoy self-effacing, physical comedy over nearly all others. When I read the script I couldn't stop laughing, and I still laugh when I'm watching rehearsals."



The talented cast of MOON OVER BUFFALO includes veteran performers Jody Laufer of Hawthorne, Janet Gaynor-Matonti of River Edge, Emily Gardner of Mahwah, Dan Loverro of Paterson, Mara Karg of Nanuet, NY, Eric Holzer of Bloomfield, Patrick Little of Hackensack, and Paige Marian of Woodland Park.



Jody's appearances on the BCP stage include roles in Guys and Dolls, Rumors, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, and The Irish Curse. Janet's credits at the Little Firehouse Theatre include It's Only a Play, Cabaret, Guys and Dolls, The Man Who Came To Dinner, and Last of the Red Hot Lovers. Dan last appeared at BCP in The Lion in Winter and audiences have also enjoyed him in Pippin, It's Only A Play, Spamalot, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Emily is making her BCP debut in MOON OVER BUFFALO, with some of her previous credits including Gypsy, Beau Jest, Boeing Boeing, and An Inspector Calls.



Patrick is also appearing at BCP for the first time. Past credits include Shadowlands, Love Letters, Sideman, You Can't Take It With You, and Almost Maine. Paige likewise is making her debut appearance at BCP, but has been seen elsewhere in Beauty and the Beast, Jesus Christ Superstar, First Date, and Legally Blonde. Eric's credits at the Little Firehouse Theatre include Veronica's Room, 33 Variations, Pippin, and The Lion in Winter (Perry Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play). Mara last appeared on the BCP stage in Harvey, with other BCP credits including The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, You Can't Take It With You, To Kill a Mockingbird, and A Shayna Maidel (Perry Award winner for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play).



The production team is comprised of Rachel Alt (Director), Christine Francois (Producer), Kathleen Ruland (Assistant Director), Barbra Murtha (Props), Gerard Bourcier (Set Design/Lighting Design), Jody Laufer and Gerard Bourcier (Set Construction), Ellyn Essig (Set Décor/Mentor), Jim Lupfer (Sound Design), Randi Kestin (Lighting Operator), Cliff Dreispan (Sound Operation), Maureen Mulvihill (Costume Designer), Cathie Mick, and Karen Markle (Costumes), Dan Loverro (Covid Marshall) Richard Frant (Photography), David Luke (Crew Chief), Richard Field and Terri Noel (Crew), Marci Weinstein (Program Notes), and Howell Mayer (Member At Large).



Acting on its desire to keep its members and patrons safe, new and upgraded MERV filters have been installed on all HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) units, as well as UV lights on all HVAC units to help eradicate airborne pathogens. BCP will continue to follow CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines and will adhere to the following protocols. All cast, theater volunteers and audience members must be fully vaccinated. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required of everyone upon entry. Face coverings will be required in all public areas of the theater including lobby areas, restrooms and when seated during the performance.

