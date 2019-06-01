Bergen County Players Presents THE TYPISTS

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will conclude its successful 86th season with a limited engagement of Murray Schisgal's one-act comedy drama The Typists. Under the direction of Jerry Pettinati, The Typists will run June 8th and June 9th at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Show times will be Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.



When Paul Cunningham, a married man, reports for work addressing postcards for a mail-order house, he makes it clear to his fellow worker, Sylvia Payton, that his employment is strictly temporary. Sylvia, the "supervisor" of the two-employee office, has a few dreams herself, mostly of the romantic variety. Paul and Sylvia hit it off

well, and as Paul's "temporary" tenure stretches on from weeks to months to years, they become involved in the shared experiences of close daily contact. And, within the short span of the play, they begin to age and grow gray.



Exploring the cycle of life, complete with the humor, sadness, self-delusion and reconciliation which underlie and infuse the human condition, this Off-Broadway 1963 hit was awarded the Drama Desk Award, Obie Award, Vernon Rice Award, Saturday Review Critics Poll Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Playwright. Schisgal's 1965 Broadway debut, Luv, was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play and for Best Author of a Play. Schisgal is perhaps best known for co-writing the screenplay for Tootsie, for which he was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA, among other awards.



A Life Member, Past-President, and Board of Governor, director Jerry Pettinati of Fair Lawn has been active with the Players for over thirty years. He has directed more than 20 BCP productions, including Death of a Salesman, Sideman, Bus Stop and Bell, Book and Candle, along with such Neil Simon staples as The Odd Couple, Rumors, Chapter Two and I Ought to Be in Pictures, to name a few. As a performer, he appeared in such shows as That Championship Season, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Amadeus.



The talented two-person cast of The Typists includes Nick Pascarella (of Ho-Ho-Kus) as Paul, and Leslie Darcy (of Oakland) as Sylvia. Darcy previously appeared on our stage in Brooklyn Boy, On Tidy Endings, Steel Magnolias, Epic Proportions, Sylvia, They're Playing Our Song, The Butler Did It, Time Stands Still and Church and State. She received a Perry Award nomination for playing Olive in the female version of The Odd Couple. She is also the author of Lords and Ladies, a medieval romance novel. Pascarella recently appeared in The Divine Sister and in the Off-Broadway production of David Harrower's Blackbird. Some of his past credits include John in David Mamet's Oleanna, Howie in David Lindsay-Abaire's Rabbit Hole, Ricky Roma in David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross, as well as regional productions of Lost in Yonkers, Chapter Two, The Tiger, Buried Child and A Soldier's Play.



The production team is comprised of Jerry Pettinati (Director), David Luke (Producer/Photography), Kathleen Ruland (Asst. To The Dir./Stage Manager), Mike Smith (Set Design/Photography), The Black Box (Décor), Ron Siclari (Member At Large), Joe Lanteri (Lighting Designer), Tim Larsen (Sound Designer), Maureen Mulvahill (Costumes), Larry Landsman (Publicity), John Gregory (Lighting Operation), Andrew Whitney (Sound Operation), Cynthia Barry (Photography/Makeup/Hair), Rich Ciero (Props), Edie Orlando (Makeup), Cynthia Barry, Rich Ciero and David Luke (Crew) and Rhea Smith (Program Notes).



Both performances take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performance times are Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Tickets for The Typists are $11 for all performances, and can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

Those interested in Group Sales or benefit theater parties can call (201) 261-4200 (mailbox #6).

BCP offers seating to accommodate patrons who are mobility impaired. These seats can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200 and will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

Parking is free for our patrons at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater, as well as street parking on Kinderkamack Road and various side streets, all within easy walking distance.



Further information can be found at www.bcplayers.org.









Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You