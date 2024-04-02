Beres Hammond Returns To NJPAC August 2024!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See Jamaica's most prolific crooner Beres Hammond with special guest Mikey Spice at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, August 4th, at 7 PM.

Revel in a night of feel-good reggae with legendary Jamaican lovers rock singer Beres Hammond (“One Love, One Life,” “Rockaway”) and his special guests Romain Virgo (“Soul Provider”) and Louie Culture. Sit back, relax, and feel the love!

The Grammy-nominated reggae icon known to many as the “Otis Redding of Reggae,” Beres Hammond has been producing and pouring out his smoky-sweet vocals over every kind of riddim track for almost 40 years. His songs carry his signature classic lover's rock sound in addition to socially conscious, spiritually empowering tunes.

Beres' hit songs “Tempted to Touch,” “Rockaway,” “What One Dance Can Do,” “I Feel Good”) reflect the best of roots reggae, dancehall, rocksteady, funk, soul, and R&B.

For decades Hammond's held #1 spot on Billboard's Reggae Album charts, and his release studio album One Love, One Life, was hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the best albums of a four-decade-long career."

“The comfy but earthy governor of grown-up reggae, Beres Hammond has long been the last word in laid-back lovers serenades.”

Tickets

Tickets to see Beres Hammond go on-sale Friday, April 5 at 10am and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.