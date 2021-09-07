Benefit Concert Announced For Roxey Ballet Company

Music Mountain Theatre will hold a Benefit Concert for Roxey Ballet Company on Sunday September 12th at 7:00 pm.

The company had a devastating loss with their building and most of their 27 years of props, costumes and dance equipment in this past week's flood.

Members of the MMT Adult company will be singing their favorite Broadway tunes. The theatre is located at 1483 Rte. 179l Lambertville, NJ

Tickets are available now at https://www.showclix.com/event/benefit-for-roxey-ballet , They are also available at the door or call 609 397 3337 for more information.

To learn more about the Roxey Ballet or to donate, please visit their website at https://www.roxeyballet.org/