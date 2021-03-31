Bellevue Theatre Suffers $10,000 in Vandalism Damages

The venue's owner is currently considering a residential and retail project with a theater on the ground level.

Mar. 31, 2021  
The Bellevue Theatre has suffered nearly $10,000 in damages due to vandalism, Tap Into Montclair reports.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary and vandalism at the theater that occurred sometime in the past month. The owners of the building said they were checking on the property when they found that a someone managed to gain entry into the building.

Once inside, the owners found graffiti throughout the theater, most of which was unreadable. The complainant estimated the damages to be approximately $10,000.

Read more on Tap Into Montclair.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, plans to renovate the historic Bellevue Theatre fell through, and the venue's owner is now considering a residential and retail project with a theater on the ground level.

There were originally plans in place to renovate the venue into six theaters, a restaurant, and a bar, but owner Jesse Sayegh terminated Bellevue Enterprises/Highgate Hall LLC's lease due to "breach of contract" earlier this year.


