Bellevue Theatre Plans to Reopen in Fall 2021 or Early 2022 Following Renovations

The theatre recently suffered nearly $10,000 in damages due to vandalism.

May. 15, 2021  
The Bellevue Theatre in Upper Montclair is slated to reopen in the fall or early 2022, Tap Into Montclair reports.

This past Thursday, Bellevue Theatre President Doreen Sayegh announced plans to reopen following renovations to the building.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the theatre recently suffered nearly $10,000 in damages due to vandalism. Earlier plans to renovate the historic Bellevue Theatre had fallen through, and the venue's owner was considering a residential and retail project with a theater on the ground level.

"As long as we get our paperwork in order, which is all being submitted, and things move along, the construction piece on our part will move pretty quick," Sayegh said. "We've renovated theaters or built theaters from the ground up in short periods of time, so we can make it happen. We want to bring the movies back to Montclair."

"It's been closed for too long. I know the pandemic had a lot do with it, but things are starting to get better. People are getting vaccinated. We are confident people will come back to the movies, especially here in Upper Montclair."

Read more on Tap Into Montclair.


