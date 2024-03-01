Bayonne High School To Present LEGALLY BLONDE

Bayonne High School will present its upcoming spring musical production of Legally Blonde: The Musical, set to hit the stage from March 8 to March 10, 2024. Directed by former Broadway performer and BHS Musical Theatre teacher Lori Alexander, this vibrant and upbeat performance promises to captivate audiences with its positive energy and engaging storyline.

Alexander's vision for the production reflects her commitment to providing an enriching and enjoyable theatrical experience for both the performers and the audience. "This production is a celebration of talent, positivity, and the indomitable spirit of individuals determined to overcome challenges. Coming off of the tremendous work the students did with RENT and The Wiz, I am confident that the Bayonne community will be thoroughly entertained and inspired."

The musical, based on the popular movie of the same name, follows the journey of Elle Woods, a determined and optimistic sorority girl who sets out to conquer Harvard Law School. Filled with humor, heart, and memorable musical numbers, Legally Blonde delivers a powerful message about self-discovery, empowerment, and the strength that comes from staying true to oneself.

Legally Blonde will be performed in the Alexander X. O'Connor Auditorium at Bayonne High School, 669 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at bhsdrama.booktix.com.

Performance Dates:

- Friday, March 8, 2024, at 7PM

- Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 7PM

- Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 2PM

Location:

Alexander X. O'Connor Auditorium, Bayonne High School Auditorium, 669 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ

Tickets:

bhsdrama.booktix.com