BWW Review: THE FOREST at NJ Rep Brilliantly Portrays the Complex Subject of Dementia

"Some people's brains don't line up with the rest of the world."

by Miguel in The Forest

The spring entertainment season is in full swing and New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) in Long Branch is giving you a great reason to visit their theatre. The Forest, a world premiere by Lia Romero, is being presented through April 10. With the excellent direction of NJ Rep's Artistic Director, SuzAnne Barabas and featuring an outstanding cast, the show is one that must be seen.

The Forest is a timely, poignant play that portrays the sensitive subject of dementia with humor and grace. In the story, former college professor and feminist scholar, Pam is an eccentric, charming older woman in the throes of dementia. She struggles with her memory, mood changes, and the ability to perform everyday tasks. Her loving daughter, Juliet has come to live with her while dealing with an acrimonious divorce, working as a high school teacher, and attempting to provide support for her student, Andrew. Because Pam is in need of daily assistance, Juliet hires a former actor, Miguel to be a caregiver. It is an arrangement that pleases Pam and seems to work well, at least for a while.

The extraordinary cast of The Forest portrays the evolving relationships so well that the story seem to be unfolding in real time. The company includes Jenny O'Hara as Pam, Dana Brooke as Juliet, Armando Acevedo as Miguel, and Chris Grant as Andrew. Unforgettable scenes include Pam offering Juliet vegan brownies; Pam frying a shoe; Juliet hiring Miguel as a caregiver; Andrew and Juliet meeting at the grocery store; Andrew getting drunk at his high school dance that Juliet is chaperoning; Miguel pretending to marry Pam; Pam speaking to Andrew as though he is one of her college students; and Juliet talking to Andrew about his future.

The production team has done a terrific job of bringing The Forest to the Long Branch stage. In some of the scenes, images of a forest and plants grow more and more dense, a well-placed symbol of progressive dementia. The setting of the home also becomes a classroom and with clever projections, a grocery store and high school dance. The team includes costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; sound design by Nick Simone; scenic design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle; and assistant lighting design and assistant direction by Janey Huber. James Lockhart is the Master Electrician; Brian Snyder is the Technical Director; and Rose Riccardi is the Production Stage Manager.

According to Alzeimers Disease International (ADI), the international federation of Alzheimer and dementia associations around the world, someone in the world develops dementia every 3 seconds and as of 2020 there were over 55 million people living with the disease worldwide. We applaud New Jersey Repertory Company for producing The Forest. It is an engaging play that shines a light on a significant issue affecting so many people.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch New Jersey. The theatre has plenty of free on site parking in the rear of the theatre. For tickets to The Forest, other upcoming productions, and for season's subscriptions, please visit www.njrep.org or call 732.229.3166.

Photo Credit: AndreaPhox.com