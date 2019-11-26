BWW Review: JINGLE at Tropicana Showroom

The turkey may still in the freezer, but the Tropicana is thawing out their festive Christmas show JINGLE, an hour-long serving of song and dance celebrating the holiday season. New Jersey residents who want to stay close to home this year have a holly-jolly alternative to trekking into the 'city' (New York or Philadelphia, depending on your neighborhood). Despite being a casino entertainment, this is family-friendly fare through and through.

Brett Pruneau and Adrienne Stiefel

The cast consists of two talented singers, eight nimble dancers, a pair of magical illusionists, an aerial artiste extraordinaire, and - of course, the man of the hour - Santa Claus. The mainstay of the variety hour is music, featuring the powerhouse vocals of Brett Pruneau and Adrienne Stiefel, two singers with charm a-plenty who also look seasonally spiffy in their holiday glad rags. Together they croon and carol best-loved standards like "We Need A Little Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Jingle Bells," and "Let It Snow" - at which point it actually does - not only on the Trop stage, but over the audience as well.

Kevin & Caruso, master illusionists previously seen at the Tropicana in "Magique," also feature prominently, presenting a dazzling array of legerdemain. The pair are reminiscent of Penn & Teller, with a touch of Doug Henning's 'denim Dunninger' thrown in.

Lady Hellevi

There's a timely tribute to our veterans as well as a traditional holiday sing-along (as if we weren't already trying in vain not to sing out loud from the start). There's even a moment of audience participation that (on opening night) featured an adorable child visiting from California. To ice the holiday fruitcake, JINGLE highlights the astounding aerial artistry of Lady Hellevi, who does her brand of holiday dazzlement high above the stage on a huge ring or wrapped in snow-white silks.

The JINGLE Dancers

The entire show is under the meticulous direction of the singularly named Mistinguett, an internationally recognized producer, choreographer, and costume designer. Her costumes are particularly stunning in a segment that pays visual tribute to the Great Ziegfeld, featuring the leggy showgirls wearing holiday-themed headdresses. The only thing missing is a grand staircase!

There may be more spectacular (Radio City Music Hall) or more deeply-moving (A CHRISTMAS CAROL) holiday shows around, but few are as jocular and jolly as JINGLE, a whimsical, musical, and spectacular hour at the Jersey Shore! You'll leave covered in streamers and snowflakes and looking forward to Christmas!



JINGLE: A WHIMSICAL WONDERLAND runs through December 20 at Tropicana Showroom, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City NJ. Tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for children. Visit https://www.tropicana.net/event/shows/jingle-whimsical-wonderland or call 1-800-843-8767.

