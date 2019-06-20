BWW Previews: A FUNDRAISER EVENING WITH GILBERT GOTTFRIED at BLACK BOX PAC

Dubbed "the comedian's comedian," Gilbert Gottfried will bring his boisterous schtick to the Black Box Performing Arts Center in Teaneck on Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m. for a fundraiser in support of the theater's various educational programs and the forthcoming Shakespeare in the Park in Bergen County. The show, which will also feature Chip Ambrogio, a contributing writer for the Friars Club Roast, is being presented by Black Box PAC with J. Irwin Productions.

Many may recognize Gottfried from his signature piercing voice, squinting eyes and deadpan, politically incorrect humor. His comedic brilliance dates back to his Saturday Night Live days in the 1980s. On the big screen, he was cast being in Beverly Hills Cop 2 to playing the voice of IAGO, the facetious, two-faced parrot in 1992's animation Aladdin, to playing the ill-tempered Principal Peabody on Problem Child 2. In recent years, he voiced the dissatisfied duck in AFLAC Insurance commercials. He's made appearances on Late Night With David Letterman and was part of the intrepid slate of comics on the Roast of David Hasselhoff on Comedy Central.

Opening for Gottfried will be Chip Ambrogio, who has written for the Hulu Plus Project, Don't Know Jack. Right here in the Garden State, Ambrogio served as the editor of Commuter Monthly, a humor magazine catering to the comedic needs of New Jersey commuters.

In a promotional video Gottfried made for the upcoming show in Teaneck, he has a message for all prospective attendees:

"If you don't want to see me, ahhh... buy a ticket anyway and don't show up."

Tickets are $50 plus a $5 service fee and can be purchased at BlackBoxPAC.com/Gilbert. Seating is limited. The theater is located in the heart of downtown Teaneck at 200 Walraven Driven.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories