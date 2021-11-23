BWW Interview: Nick Profito in THE STORY OF THE NUTCRACKER at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage (TGS), The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong reopens its doors and kicks off their 40th season with The Story of the Nutcracker. This in-person performance will be running November 26th through December 19th on Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 4:00PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. The production is adapted by Stephen L. Fredericks and Perry Arthur Kroeger with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, TGS's Executive Director/Founder. It features the talents of Growing Stage favorites plus a company of young and community artists working together in a safe environment to bring this special holiday event to the community.

Nick Profito plays the Nutcracker in The Story of the Nutcracker. Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing him about his career and role in the upcoming show.

Nick is proud to be back at The Growing Stage for his seventh main stage production, having recently appeared in Shrek (Baby Bear), The Little Mermaid (Flounder), and Really Rosie (Johnny). He most recently concluded a performance as Johnny Casino in Mayo Performing Arts Center production of Grease. Nick is a senior at West Morris Mendham High School in Mendham, NJ, and is hoping to continue his studies in Musical Theater in college. He thanks his Mom, Dad, and brother Alex for their never-ending support.

Who was the very first person to recognize your talent for the performing arts?

The very first person to recognize my drive and talent in performing arts was my first grade teacher, who noticed I was doing a silly voice while reading a story in class one day. She then notified my parents, and told them I had a gift that I could potentially hone. My parents then sent me to my first acting workshop, which eventually blossomed into me doing full blown performances for the stage.

We'd love to know about one of the favorite roles you have played in the past.

One of my very favorite roles i've ever played was Michael Caffery in the show Billy Elliot, because it allowed me to break out of my shell and really experiment with my acting abilities.

How does it feel to be back at The Growing Stage?

It truly feels amazing to be back at the Growing Stage because this theater is where I started, they raised me, and trained me to be the performer I am today. Now that I am going to college to perform in New York City, it feels very symbolic and poetic that I return to my home before I set out on a whole other journey.

Why do you think children's and family theatre is so important in the arts community?

I think family theater is so important because it brings families together and allows them to escape into the world the show creates together, as a family. It is enjoyable for all ages, and maybe, just maybe, it can inspire the children who are watching to take up the craft as well.

Tell us about your role in The Story of The Nutcracker.

My role in our play is the driving force behind the journey our main character, Clara has to take. As the Nutcracker, I have to portray a stoic, fearless soldier while also making him fun, and caring towards his friends and his hometown. The Nutcracker just wants peace in his land, and by achieving this feat, he also helps Clara find her inner peace as well.

What would you like audiences to know about the show?

Audiences should know that our show is an adaptation of the original book and ballet. The show takes the already brilliant ideas put forth by both works, and expands upon them, making them suitable for a dramatic, and brilliant retelling of the story.

Can you tell us your plans for the future?

My plans for the future are to finally achieve my dream of becoming a professional actor on Broadway, and to bring smiles to the faces of every single person that watches me perform. I just want to make people feel happy and feel good, and I'd say I'm well on my way of achieving that goal of mine! Just like Clara and the Nutcracker, I will always hold on to my dreams.

Ticket prices for The Story of the Nutcracker are $28 for adults, $22 for seniors and $18 for children. To purchase tickets, please visit www.growingstage.com or call (973) 347-4946. The theatre is located at Route 183, 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. Group rates and Season Subscription Packages are still available.

Please note that health and safety protocols are in place at The Historic Palace Theatre. For the safety of our young patrons, face coverings are mandatory for all patrons and staff regardless of vaccination status. The Growing Stage is equipped with Aerus Pure & Clean air purifiers and hand sanitation stations throughout our facility. Our goal is to provide a safe environment for everyone. If you need assistance, please contact our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 or email: boxoffice@growingstage.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Nick Profito