BLUEY'S BIG PLAY is Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center in April

Bluey is coming to take over Morristown! The live stage show Bluey’s Big Play comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 12-14. A seventh show has just been added by demand and is now on sale!

Tickets for Bluey’s Big Play are $29-$124 and can be purchased at www.MayoArts.org or by calling the box office at 973-539-8008.

Show dates and times:

Friday, April 12 at 6 pm (limited tickets)

Saturday, April 13 at 11 am/2 pm/5 pm – All shows limited tickets

Sunday, April 14 at 11 am / 2 pm – Limited tickets

Just added: Sunday, April 14 at 5 pm. Tickets now on sale!

“Were thrilled to bring the live version of TV’s most popular children’s show to our stage,” said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. “Over 8,000 children and their families will get to experience what promises to be a fun and memorable show with their favorite characters from Bluey!”

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before, featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey’s Big Play also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

About Bluey

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.

Bluey has won the hearts of kids and parents around the world since it first launched in Australia in October 2018, and has quickly become a global hit. In Australia, Bluey is the number one kids show on broadcast. In the U.S. on Disney Junior since March 2021, the show has been the #1 most watched TV series with kids 2-6.

Bluey has also won multiple awards, such as the International Emmy ® Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020 and has picked up the AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program for three years running (2019-21). Bluey recently won four Kidscreen Awards in February 2021.

Bluey is produced by multi-Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids Australia, co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Studios outside of Australia.

Photo credit: PhotoCo