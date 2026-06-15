BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY to Open at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

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The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, running July 11-August 2, 2026, at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novel The Hound of the Baskervilles, the comedy follows Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they investigate a mysterious curse surrounding the Baskerville family. Filled with disguises, red herrings, theatrical surprises and rapid-fire character changes, the production transforms one of literature's most famous mysteries into a fast-paced comedic adventure.

The cast is led by Christian Pedersen as Sherlock Holmes and Brandon Jones as Dr. John Watson. Pedersen's credits include NBC's This Is Us and the Broadway production of Ohio State Murders. Joining them are Nicholas Wilder, David Foubert and Janiah-Camile Francois, whose credits include Broadway's McNEAL. Together, the ensemble portrays dozens of characters throughout the course of the mystery.

The creative team is led by Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. Scenic design is by Dick Block, costume design by Austin Blake Conlee, lighting design by Tony Galaska, sound design by Germán Martinez, fight direction by Doug West and vocal coaching by Vivian Majkowski. Alison Cote serves as Production Stage Manager.

In addition to the production itself, Baskerville serves as the featured show for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's Free Tix for Kids program. Through the initiative, children ages 17 and under can receive free tickets with the purchase of an eligible adult ticket, with up to four complimentary youth tickets available per order. The program is sponsored by the Merrill G. & Emita E. Hastings Foundation and reflects the theatre's ongoing commitment to making live theatre accessible and affordable for families.

The theatre also offers several discounted ticket programs, including $25 student tickets with valid student identification, a limited number of Pay What You Will tickets available for every performance, and its $35 Under 35 program for patrons aged 35 and younger. Additional discounts are available for seniors, PBS/Thirteen members, active military personnel, Madison Loyalty Club cardholders, AAA members and families participating in the Family First Discovery Pass program.

Several special events will accompany the production throughout its run. The season opens with a Pay What You CAN Food Drive on July 11, allowing patrons to donate canned goods and purchase admission for $10. Opening Night festivities take place July 17 and include complimentary champagne and a post-show reception.

Audience engagement events include three Symposium Series discussions with the cast and creative team on July 21, July 25 and August 1, as well as a Know-the-Show pre-show talk and closed-captioned performance on July 23. Additional offerings include the Hobnob & Hang social event on July 24, Library Day and a Sensory Seminar with Audio Description on July 29, the Baker Street Bake Shoppe pre-show gathering on July 31 and a backstage tour on August 1.

Packed with mystery, comedy and theatrical ingenuity, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery invites audiences to join Holmes and Watson as they tackle one of the most dangerous cases of their careers.

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