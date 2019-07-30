Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre Presents ALICE IN WONDERLAND

The Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater, Monmouth County's newest (and only) professional ballet company, will present the second performance of its 2019 season, the world premiere of "Alice in Wonderland," on August 18, August 21, and August 25 at 7:00 and August 25 at 2:00 PM.

"We're thrilled to continue our series of exciting, family-friendly dance events," says Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Artistic Director and Choreographer Gabriel Chajnik. "Alice is a visual feast, filled with high-energy dance and a massive cast of talented performers appearing as flamingoes, cards, flowers, and hedgehogs, to name just a few!"

This 21st century ballet is a wholly-immersive experience and unlike traditional ballets. A theatrical, multi-media experience, it features an original score composed by David Winkler(Leonard Bernstein Composer Fellowship) with a live chamber orchestra conducted by Maestro Jason Tramm.

To help create the whimsical characters, Chajnik enlisted costume designer Jose Solis, who has designed for numerous fashion houses including Anne Klein, Ralph Lauren, Emanuel Ungaro, Oscar de la Renta, and Bill Blass.

A children's choir "The Wonderland voices" will serve as a compass to guide Alice through her magical Journey and serve as the character's inner voice, highlighting the rite of passage theme that defines Lewis Carroll's work.

According to Chajnik, "This relatively new dance genre complements and builds upon the Axelrod's outstanding reputation for musical theater. The original score incorporates songs and spoken word, which add mystery, excitement and humor. Lewis Carroll's Poems are woven into the fabric of this beloved story, which provides a unique dance experience."

"Alice in Wonderland" is an original work created, directed and choreographed by Chajnik based on the passages of "Alice's adventures in Wonderland" and poems by Lewis Carroll.

First published in 1865 by English photographer and mathematician Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, under the pseudonym Lewis Carroll, "Alice in Wonderland" tells the famous story of the curious little girl in the blue dress. It explores Alice's journey through Wonderland, which began as a silly tale Dodgson told the Lidell's younger daughter Alice and her sibling during a boat ride. The novel, which recently celebrated its 150thanniversary, has been translated into several languages and has never been out of print.

This performance includes 10 live musicians, nine professional dancers, fifteen young actors and singers, thirty student dancers, the talents of associate choreographer Jolene Baldini, set design by Fred Sorrentino, and lighting design by Erik Herskowitz.

To subscribe to the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's season or to purchase individual tickets, visit www.axelrodartscenter.comor call the box office at (732) 531-9106 ext. 14. Ticket prices for "Alice in Wonderland" are: Premium Adult $54; Regular Adult $48; Premium Senior $46; Regular Senior $40; Students $26. Group discounts are also available.

The Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater was established in the fall of 2017 under the leadership of President Elise Feldman and Artistic Director and Choreographer Gabriel Chajnik. The mission of the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater is to inspire an appreciation for dance-in both dancers and dance enthusiasts-through artistic excellence, innovative choreography, and exhilarating performances. As part of the organization's educational mandate, Chajnik and his team of dance professionals inspire and teach young dancers to express their talent, explore their creative spirit, and expand their artistic horizons. This training is designed to underscore the joy of dance and prepare young dancers for the challenges of a career in dancing or a life of loving dance.





