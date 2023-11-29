Award-Winning Pianist David Korevaar To Perform At Lakewood Gardens December 3

Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, award winning pianist David Korevaar will perform on the Music from Home series at Lakewood Gardens historic Wagner House on December 3 at 3pm with mezzo-soprano Myah Rose Paden, violinist Tim Christie, clarinetist Dallas Neustel and pianist Ricardo de la Torre. The program includes Shawn Okpebholo's Unknown (premiere of version for mezzo-soprano & piano), Stravinsky's Suite from L'Histoire du soldat, Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin and selections from Luigi Perrachio's Nove Poemetti. Tickets are $35-$17.50 and available here

SPECIAL OFFER FOR THOSE WHO SERVE: All active duty personnel and veterans are offered complimentary admission, with gratitude. Reserve your tickets through the "Get Tickets" button, and please show your ID at admissions.

David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. He has performed and given master classes throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Recent highlights include recitals and master classes on a tour throughout Brazil. He has also concertized and given master classes in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan as part of the U.S. State Department's Cultural Envoy program and taught at the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul.

Korevaar's recent career highlights include solo performances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra and Brazil's Goiania Symphony. Upcoming performances include a performance at Rocky Ridge Music Center, concerts with the Takacs Quartet, Boulder Piano Quartet and a recital and presentation for the Kansas Music Teachers Association. During the pandemic, in recognition of Beethoven's 250th birthday, Korevaar created a personal challenge to perform, record and share 32 Beethoven Sonatas in 60 days.

A passionate and committed collaborator, he has appeared on some of the country's most distinguished chamber music series. He is a founding member of the Boulder Piano Quartet, currently in residence at The Academy in Boulder for which he curates a chamber music series, and performs regularly with the Takács Quartet, with whom he appeared on the Great Performers Series at New York's Lincoln Center. He has collaborated with world renown soloists and ensembles such as the New York Philharmonic Ensembles, the Shanghai, Manhattan and Colorado Quartets, and violinists the late Charles Wetherbee, Anne Akiko Myers, Vadim Gluzman and Chee-Yun.

Korevaar's discography of over 50 titles includes the highly praised world premiere recording of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio and two recordings with the late Charles Wetherbee, including works by Iranian American composer Reza Vali which received Iran's Bârbad Award, and a Naxos disc of the three violin sonatas by Paul Juon. This fall will see a new Perrachio release with the Carpe Diem Quartet on the Da Vinci Classics label and will include the Castelnuovo-Tedesco Quintet. Current recordings include Richard Danielpour's, The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya. Other recent releases include the third volume of Lowell Liebermann's piano music, a compelling Chopin recital, and world premiere recordings of music for violin and piano by Tibor Harsányi with Charles Wetherbee. Korevaar is well-known for his Bach recordings, including the Six Partitas, Goldberg Variations, and the Well-Tempered Clavier, recognized as a Critic's Choice by American Record Guide.

Dedicated to championing the works of contemporary composers, he has performed and recorded works by John Cage, Lera Auerbach, David Carlson, Robert Xavier Rodriguez, Paul Schoenfield, Aaron Jay Kernis, George Rochberg, George Crumb, Stephen Jaffe, and performed the New York premiere of Harrison's Clocks by Harrison Birtwistle.

Korevaar is a Distinguished Professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, only the second to bear that title in the College of Music and holds the Peter and Helen Weil fellowship in piano. He was also honored by the University in 2016 as a Distinguished Research Lecturer, a first in the College of Music.

He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from The Juilliard School by age 20, where he also completed his Doctor of Musical Arts as a student of Earl Wild and Abbey Simon. A very important mentor and teacher was French pianist Paul Doguereau.

